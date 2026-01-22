Projecting Virginia's Offensive Depth Chart For the 2026 Season
This year's transfer portal has been keeping the Virginia Cavaliers in a whirlwind of action. Right off the bat, UVA's head coach Tony Elliott saw numerous players enter the portal, many of whom found homes elsewhere.
It took some time for Elliott to start making moves of his own to bolster his roster, but once he gained traction, his numbers began to build back up. Now that he's acquired players from across the nation, let's take a look at what the Cavaliers' offensive depth chart could look like heading into their next campaign.
Quarterback
Starter: Beau Pribula
Reserve: Eli Holstein
The most notable storyline involving Virginia and the transfer portal was the acquisition of Pribula, who previously played for Missouri. Soon after landing him, Elliott was able to pull Holstein out of the portal, too. UVA's quarterback room was in flux for quite some time, due to Chandler Morris being denied an additional year of eligibility and the departure of players to the transfer portal.
Running Back
Starter: Jekail Middlebrook
Reserve: Peyton Lewis, Solomon Beebe
Having lost J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee, the Cavaliers knew there would be some rebuilding in this area. Fortunately, Elliott was able to land Tennessee transfer Peyton Lewis, along with Solomon Beebe from UAB and Jekail Middlebrook from Middle Tennessee. The running back room was a concern not too long ago, but with this trio, UVA should be set.
Wide Receiver
Starters: Kameron Courtney, Jahmal Edrine, Rico Flores Jr
Reserve: Jacquon Gibson, Tyson Davis, Da'Shawn Martin.
Courtney and Edrine gave UVA a scare when they entered the portal, but both receivers opted to remain at Scott Stadium for another year. From the portal, Elliott landed quite a few additions who are expected to provide great depth in this position.
Tight End
Starter: Dakota Twitty
Reserves: John Rogers, Connor Cox
Twitty and Rogers are both UVA veterans, bringing a substantial amount of experience. Cox, on the other hand, was a portal addition this offseason. Having said that, Cox comes to UVA with fresh eyes from North Carolina. Unfortunately, the NFL draft pulled Sage Ennis out of the mix, but this area shouldn't be too much of a concern with the players they have on board.
Offensive Line
Starters: McKale Boley (LT), Noah Josey (LG), Ryan Brubaker (C). Drake Metcalf (RG), Monroe Mills (RT)
Reserves: Makilan Thomas,
Monroe Mills was sidelined for his 2025 campaign, so transitioning back will likely take some time. However, Elliott was able to retain his trio of OL starters, so the Cavaliers should be in good company in this department.