Projecting Virginia's Offensive Depth Chart For the 2026 Season

This year's transfer portal has been keeping the Virginia Cavaliers in a whirlwind of action. Right off the bat, UVA's head coach Tony Elliott saw numerous players enter the portal, many of whom found homes elsewhere.

It took some time for Elliott to start making moves of his own to bolster his roster, but once he gained traction, his numbers began to build back up. Now that he's acquired players from across the nation, let's take a look at what the Cavaliers' offensive depth chart could look like heading into their next campaign.

Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Starter: Beau Pribula

Reserve: Eli Holstein

The most notable storyline involving Virginia and the transfer portal was the acquisition of Pribula, who previously played for Missouri. Soon after landing him, Elliott was able to pull Holstein out of the portal, too. UVA's quarterback room was in flux for quite some time, due to Chandler Morris being denied an additional year of eligibility and the departure of players to the transfer portal.

Running Back

Middle Tennessee running back Jekail Middlebrook (9) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against FIU during the college football game at MTSU, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starter: Jekail Middlebrook

Reserve: Peyton Lewis, Solomon Beebe

Having lost J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee, the Cavaliers knew there would be some rebuilding in this area. Fortunately, Elliott was able to land Tennessee transfer Peyton Lewis, along with Solomon Beebe from UAB and Jekail Middlebrook from Middle Tennessee. The running back room was a concern not too long ago, but with this trio, UVA should be set.

Wide Receiver

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney (5) attempts to stay in bounds after catching a pass in the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Starters: Kameron Courtney, Jahmal Edrine, Rico Flores Jr

Reserve: Jacquon Gibson, Tyson Davis, Da'Shawn Martin.

Courtney and Edrine gave UVA a scare when they entered the portal, but both receivers opted to remain at Scott Stadium for another year. From the portal, Elliott landed quite a few additions who are expected to provide great depth in this position.

Tight End

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Sage Ennis (0) celebrates with Cavaliers tight end Dakota Twitty (9) after catching a touchdown pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Starter: Dakota Twitty

Reserves: John Rogers, Connor Cox

Twitty and Rogers are both UVA veterans, bringing a substantial amount of experience. Cox, on the other hand, was a portal addition this offseason. Having said that, Cox comes to UVA with fresh eyes from North Carolina. Unfortunately, the NFL draft pulled Sage Ennis out of the mix, but this area shouldn't be too much of a concern with the players they have on board.

Offensive Line

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (60) and offensive lineman Grant Ellinger (65) waolk off the field after the game against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Starters: McKale Boley (LT), Noah Josey (LG), Ryan Brubaker (C). Drake Metcalf (RG), Monroe Mills (RT)

Reserves: Makilan Thomas,

Monroe Mills was sidelined for his 2025 campaign, so transitioning back will likely take some time. However, Elliott was able to retain his trio of OL starters, so the Cavaliers should be in good company in this department.

