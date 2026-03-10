LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs William & Mary Baseball Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

Stroman walks the leadoff batter, but allows no hits or runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP Jayden Stroman (0-0, 3.48 ERA, 10.1 IP, 8 BB, 14 SO) is on the mound today for the Cavaliers and here is how Virginia is lining up for this game:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murray

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. C Noah Jouras

9. DH Antonio Perrotta

After a 4-2 road trip that propelled Virginia into the national rankings, the Cavaliers return to Disharoon Park on Tuesday looking to extend one of the nation’s longest home win streaks against the Tribe of William & Mary.

Virginia enters the contest having won the last 15 home games dating back to the end of the 2025 season. The 15-game heater is tied for the longest in all of the Power 4 and the second longest in all of Division I baseball.

Entering the midweek contest, Virginia is averaging 10.6 runs per game, which ranks ninth in the country and fifth in the league behind Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State and Pittsburgh.

After a historic start to the 2026 campaign, Virginia ranks top 40 nationally in multiple categories including walks (108/10th), doubles (35/32nd), hits (169/27th), home runs (29/19th), home runs per game (1.81/16th), runs (170/8th), scoring (10.6/9th) and slugging percentage (.519/35th).