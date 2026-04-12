Ranking the Most NFL Ready Virginia Cavalier Draft Prospects

The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner.

While the Virginia Cavaliers do not have any first or second round picks in this year's draft, they have some late round gems who can find ways to make an NFL roster. Let's look at the most NFL ready draft prospects from Virginia for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

1. RB J'Mari Taylor

A transfer running back from NC Central, Taylor was the lone NFL combine participant from Virginia and I think he is one of the most slept on running back prospects in this year's draft. Taylor was sensational for the Cavaliers this past season and was one of the best running backs in the ACC.

I think what makes Taylor the most NFL ready draft prospect for the Cavaliers is his versatility. Taylor is the first ACC running back with 14 rushing touchdowns, a passing and receiving touchdown in the same year since Lamont Jordan (Maryland) in 1999. His 15 total touchdowns (14 rush, 1 receiving) were tied with Haynes King (Georgia Tech) for the most in the league and 13th in FBS.

I think Taylor has what it takes to make an NFL roster and see some snaps in year one.

2. WR Cam Ross

Ross started the year hot for UVA and he has the multi dimensional playmaking to find his way on a roster.

Ross was sensational in Virginia’s 48-7 season-opening win over Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30), totaling an ACC-best 224 all-purpose yards. He returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, which tied the longest kick return in program history and marked UVA’s first kickoff return score since 2019. He was one of only two Power 4 players to record a 100-yard return in Week 1. Ross also hauled in seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown to notch his fourth career 100-yard receiving game. His 224 all-purpose yards ranked third nationally in Week 1.

He never could quite replicate his production from that first weekend, but Ross is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands.

Ross may not have gotten an invite to the combine, but he reportedly ran a 4.36 40 yard dash at UVA's pro day, which would have been the 8th fastest at the NFL Combine.

3. DE Mitchell Melton

Melton was fantastic for UVA this past season after transferring over from Ohio State and he helped lead the turn around for the Virginia defense.

Melton finished the 2025 season with 45 tackles and five sacks, which was the second most on the Cavaliers defense. I think there is still some untapped potential with Melton, as he has only played one year of power four football as a starter and I think he finds a way to get drafted late and stick around on a roster this season.