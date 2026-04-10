Ranking the Top Edge Rushers in the 2026 NFL Draft: David Bailey Stands Out

Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood took David Bailey’s request of primarily playing edge rusher seriously, to the point that he refused to use him as an off-ball linebacker.

Well, besides that one time in the Orange Bowl against Oregon when Bailey dropped back in coverage, a move that Wood instantly regretted and blamed the one month layoff for overthinking how to use the most dominant pass rusher in college football last season.

Wood has been asked a variety of questions regarding Bailey’s game by NFL scouts the past few months, but none seemed interested in learning about his coverage skills. For those who are, they can just watch Bailey’s three seasons at Stanford where he played away from the ball. He transferred to Texas Tech last year to solely rush the passer, a decision that now has him projected to go in the top three of the 2026 NFL draft.

Bailey produced 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in his breakout season and helped the Red Raiders win the Big 12 championship. He’s now expected to land with the Jets as the No. 2 pick, and it would be a surprise if he somehow falls out of the top five when the draft opens on April 23.

“When I talk to scouts, I mention to them to look at the last half of the year with David because our game against Houston I felt like he started coming to his own,” Wood told Sports Illustrated. “He was more comfortable, he knew what he was doing schematically and from a technical standpoint.”

There is some concern among NFL scouts and draft pundits about Bailey only having one season as an every-down player. But Wood made sure to tell those who had concerns that Bailey is only getting started as a full-time pass rusher and has plenty of room to grow at the position.

“They’re getting a difference maker,” Wood said about whichever team drafts Bailey later this month. “A guy who can change the game. They’re getting a great person, a guy that has quiet confidence, a guy that’s a great teammate, a guy that loves the game, and loves the process of working to be the best he can be, a guy that’s adaptable to different schemes. I think they’re getting the total package.

“He’s just one year in of being that type of player. I think his best football is in front of him.”

With the kind of upside the 6'4", 251-pound Bailey possesses, we consider him the top edge rusher in the 2026 NFL draft. He does have some stiff competition, but it’s hard to overlook the kind of production Bailey had in his lone season at Texas Tech.

Here are the rest of our edge rusher rankings with insight from an NFL defensive coach.

Reese was an All-American in 2025, totaling 10 tackles for loss for the Buckeyes. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Reese isn’t as polished as Bailey when it comes to being an edge rusher, but he does offer more upside and versatility.

If the 20-year-old prospect would have stayed in college another year, he might have gotten a lot more draft hype because of what he can do at a variety of linebacker positions. It’s going to be vital for the 6'4", 241-pound Reese to land with coaches who know how to utilize his vast skill set.

“[Ohio State defensive coordinator] Matt Patricia did a really good job showcasing the kid’s game,” our defensive coach said. “In my opinion, you’ll see consistent star quality in Year 3. It might take a few years for him to truly get where he can go. I’m a huge fan. He’s tough, rugged, electric speed for the position and versatile. Only 20 years old and he’s a great kid.”

3. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Bain doesn’t have ideal arm length for the position, measuring in at 30 ⅞ inches at the NFL scouting combine. But he has a knack for finding ways to not make that a disadvantage.

Wherever the 6'2", 263-pound Bain lands, his coaches are going to be a fan of his high motor and the mean streak he plays with on the field.

“The way he looked at his pro day is the way he needs to look on game day,” our NFL defensive coach said. “He looked like a different athlete because he was 263 [pounds] and not 280.

“[Arm length] is a factor because he’s not a special athlete and there are going to be plays that he’s not able to make that you expect a top-10 pick to make. But he plays the right way, and he’s an awesome kid with a special mindset.”

4. Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Don’t sleep on Faulk’s enticing physical traits. He has the kind of upside that rivals Reese and Bailey.

But many teams might view him as a boom-or-bust pick, which could drop him out of the first round. And it doesn’t help that the 6'6", 274-pound Faulk had subpar 2025 numbers compared to the other top edge rushers, recording only two sacks in his final season with the Tigers.

5. Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Mesidor comes with a few concerns because of his injury history and he’ll be a 25-year-old rookie, but there’s no denying he’s productive when available.

The 6'3", 259-pound Mesidor uses his strength to his advantage, which helped him rack up 12.5 sacks playing next to Bain on Miami’s defensive line.

6. Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Lawrence is an under-the-radar prospect who’s deserving of more attention.

At 6'4" and 253- pounds, Lawrence generated 20 career sacks at UCF. He needs to add more tools and improve his bend, but he just finds a way to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

7. T.J. Parker, Clemson

The 6'4", 263-pound Parker is a raw prospect who could flourish under the right situation.

He’s coming off a disappointing 2025 season with only five sacks, but there will be a handful of teams that will want to bet on him because of the 11 sacks he generated in ’24.

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