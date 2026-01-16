Ranking Virginia Football's Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions

When the transfer portal first opened, the Virginia Cavaliers were fairly slow to make progress in bolstering their roster. However, after several days had passed and their numbers dramatically dwindled, head coach Tony Elliott started reeling in some valuable athletes.

Of course, some names stood out more than others, but when taking a glance at the incoming transfer class, Virginia is gearing up to be a threat in the ACC once again. The Cavaliers' success last year was rather unexpected, but now that they have gained credibility, the bar is set much higher for their upcoming campaign.

With that said, let's take a look at Virginia's top transfers and what they will bring to Scott Stadium this year.

5. Nnanna Anyanwu

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken celebrates a 27-24 win against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The addition of UTSA transfer linebacker Nnanna Anyanwu came with a flurry of roster moves last week. At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, the sophomore registered 22 total tackles and five sacks while with the Roadrunners. With two years of eligibility left, he could certainly develop into one of UVA's more reliable players.

4. Brandyn Hillman

Sep 13, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brandyn Hillman (6) and linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) celebrate a play in the first half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Junior defensive back Brandyn Hillman reportedly visited UVA on Sunday before sealing the deal to return home to the state of Virginia. For three seasons, Hillman played with Michigan, but his 2025 stat sheet was the most notable. By the end of the year, he had recorded 49 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup.

3. Zion Wilson

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

ECU transfer defensive lineman Zion Wilson serves as another addition to Virginia's trenches this offseason. As an All-ACC athlete, the 6-foot-3, 318-pound senior logged 42 tackles, seven sacks and one pass breakup last season. UVA faced a substantial amount of loss to its defensive line in recent weeks, so bringing Wilson on board is a major step in the right direction.

2. Matthew Fobbs-White

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) eludes Baylor Bears linebacker Matthew Fobbs-White (50) during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Transferring in from Baylor, linebacker Matthew Fobbs-White brings powerful skill to UVA's defensive unit. Upon entering the portal, he made it clear that he was looking for a place to compete, and considering how well the Cavaliers performed in 2025, Scott Stadium seems to fit the bill. During his latest campaign, he recorded 19 total tackles with the Bears.

1. Beau Pribula

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Once news broke that Missouri transfer quarterback Beau Pribula would be making his way to Virginia for the Cavaliers' upcoming campaign, UVA fans released a collective sigh of relief. With starter Chandler Morris having been denied an additional year of eligibility, a concerning hole was left on the field. With the addition of Pribula, Virginia's quarterback woes are starting to settle. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound senior completed 182 of 270 passes for 1,941 yards at 67.4%, with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

