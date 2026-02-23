Virginia Reveals Jersey Numbers For Newcomers For The 2026 Season

Spring football is right around the corner for the Virginia Cavaliers, and an anticipated spring practice and game will be played in Charlottesville. The roster will look very different compared to the one from a year ago. Some will make their names in the spring and stand out to coaches as players look to vie for positioning on the roster. Let’s take a look at some of the new numbers revealed for the Cavaliers.

RB Peyton Lewis- No.2

DB Brandyn Hillman- No. 6

QB Beau Pribula- No. 7

Safety Christian Ellis- No. 8

CB Jacobie Henderson- No. 10

QB Eli Holstein- No. 10

WR Rico Flores Jr- No. 11

LB Matthew Fobbs-White- No. 16

CB Justin Ross- No. 17

Safety Jalen McNair- No. 18

WR Da’Shawn Martin- No. 18

WR Jacquon Gibson- No. 19

CB Omillio Agard- No. 20

RB Jekail Middlebrook- No. 21

WR Tyson Davis- No. 22

Safety Jaylen Jones No. 23

RB Solomon Beebe- No. 28

EDGE Nnanna Anyanwu- No. 33

DL Darrion Henry-Young- No. 44

LS Wyatt Rubinoff- No. 50

DL Zion Wilson- No. 54

OL Ryan Brubaker- No. 69

OL Alex Payne- No. 76

TE Lukas Ungar- No. 86

TE Connor Cox- No. 88

DL Jonathan Allen- No. 92

EDGE Devon Baxter- No. 99

One thing that stands out is that Peyton Lewis, who transferred back home where he initially became a star and a four-star prospect, is wearing No.2 next season for the Cavaliers. He will be an intriguing player to watch in the spring, and if he can lock down a starting role.

The expected quarterback battle between Beau Pribula, No.7 and Eli Holstein, No.10, has low numbers. It will be intriguing to see them battle it out and who emerges as the frontrunner at the position for the Cavaliers as they turn the page from Chandler Morris.

One of the prized acquisitions from the offseason, Nnanna Anyanwu, is wearing No.30 and former Michigan standout edge rusher will wear No.99 for the Cavaliers in 2026. Keep an eye out for both as they look to complement Fisher Camac.

Former UCLA speedster and playmaker Rico Flores Jr will sport No.11 for the Hoos and looks to add to a wide receiving core that lost several wideouts this past offseason.

Overall, the Hoos did a good job of filling out the roster and using the portal as a resource to continue to help elevate the team and have them get back to where they were this past season with a chance to contend for an ACC title.



