Relief Comes Over Virginia Football After Wide Receiver Announces Return

With the transfer portal in full swing, college football programs across the nation are hustling to build their rosters and fill any gaps that remain. With that, players within the portal are searching for their new homes where they hope to find more opportunities and playing time.

Virginia has been facing a lot of criticism as of late due to head coach Tony Elliott's lack of progress with the portal. He has lost several players, but hasn't gained many in return. However, Elliott was able to retain defensive lineman Jason Hammond yesterday, and now, it looks like he's been able to hold onto another. This time, the exciting announcement comes from one of Elliott's top wide receivers, Jahmal Edrine.

Jahmal Edrine Returns to UVA

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) runs after a catch against the Missouri Tigers during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium.

Senior wide receiver Jahmal Edrine recently announced that he will be returning to Virginia, which is major news for Elliott's program. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound receiver is one of UVA's key offensive weapons — losing him would have been incredibly detrimental to the Cavaliers if they wanted to return to the ACC Championship Game this year. He brings immense size, reliability, and versatility to the program, all of which have contributed to Virginia's surprising success this past year.

Hoos back.



783 snaps and 500+ rec yds @EdrineJahmal is back in Charlottesville#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/EEBcX2J8z0 — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) January 6, 2026

During his 2025 campaign, Edrine logged 46 receptions for 564 yards, averaging 12.3 yards and recording one touchdown along the way. Earlier in the season, Elliott sat down with the media before the Cavaliers faced Louisville, and he explained what he hoped to see from Edrine as the rest of the season played out:

"Now, here's what I need. I need it every week because this week in particular, he was a captain, he's from Florida, so I knew he'd be fired up for this one. Now I need it every week and I need it to be more consistent, right? Because I think he can even take it to another level. And I've really been challenging him as a complete receiver, because I think he's still got another level that he can elevate his game all the way around to."

Edrine certainly lived up to these expectations, so holding onto him for another year is ideal for Virginia. However, the work is far from over. UVA has already lost plenty of players; Elliott must hunker down and start utilizing the portal wisely. The portal is overflowing with talent and potential; it's now a matter of Elliott making a splash.

