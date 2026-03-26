Report: FCS Transfer Wide Receiver Set to Take Visit To Virginia

While college football has moved to a single transfer portal window in January for when players are able to enter, players do not have a deadline for when they need to commit to a school and that means that there is still going to be some movement for players already in the portal.

One of those players is former Baylor/Idaho State wide receiver Jonah Burton, who recently had his medical waiver approved for next season. Burton already has a pair of ACC reportedly lined up according to 247Sports reporter Chris Hummer. According to Hummer, Burton is going to take an official visit to Duke and then afterwards, to Virginia, with a visit to Wyoming also being reported.

Idaho State WR transfer Jonah Burton is set to take visits to Virginia and Wyoming following his trip to Duke, his reps tell @mzenitz, @CodyNagel247 and me.



Burton caught 21 passes for 233 yards this year. Began his career at Baylor. https://t.co/1HPFg5G6mb… https://t.co/JPmmQkZZwP pic.twitter.com/ByyYJh9Xt7 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) March 26, 2026

Interesting add

This is still early in the process and it is unclear how serious Virginia's interest is in Burton, but he would be an interesting addition if brought in.

This past seaosn for Idaho State, the 5'11 200 LBS wideout caught 21 passes for 233 yards. During his 2023 season at Baylor, he caught nine passes for 110 yards.

Burton would at least add depth to the room that has seen some attrition from last season, including leading receiver Trell Harris, who left for Oklahoma. Other players who ran out of eligibility include Jahmal Edrine and Cam Ross, two of the leading receivers on the team last season.

In the portal this offseason, UVA head coach Tony Elliott has brought in UCLA transfer Rico Flores, Kent State wide receiver Da'Shawn Martin, Central Michigan receiver Tyson Davis, and UMass transfer Jacquon Gibson.

After practice this week, Elliott was asked about the receivers and how this position was coming along:

"Unfortunately, two of the new guys (Da’Shawn Martin & Tyson Davis) are battling hamstrings already, so haven't had a chance to really see them. I think the first day, you're like, okay, we got some guys that got a little bit of juice to them. But then they went down, so they should be back later this week. So we'll get them back and see what they got.Rico (Flores Jr.) has been, as advertised and maybe a little bit more, obviously was very productive at Notre Dame his first year and then made several plays at UCLA last year. But I think he's a guy that has more versatility than I thought. I think he can play multiple positions for us.I think that (Da’Shawn) was doing well until the hamstring, same thing with Tyson (Davis).

But again, just didn't get to see a ton after the first day. And then who am I missing? Quon (Jacquon Gibson) has been steady so far. A lot of learning for these for these guys coming into this system. So I anticipate that as we get into the latter part of this week. Things will start slowing down for those guys and you'll be able to see their true playmaking ability. Some of it is just trying to figure out how to get to get lined up all the different motions. And then when you have guys go down, then you start now moving guys around before you want to ideally you want to get them settled at a spot get them comfortable. And then the latter part of spring, you start moving them around to see what flexibility they have from a position standpoint.But because of the injuries early on, we've had to move some guys around."

While maybe not an instant impact player, it would make sense for UVA to add anoter playmaker considering what they have lost in the portal and Burton fits the bill.