Report: Virginia In The Mix For Top Transfer Portal Running Back

Virginia Cavaliers' head coach Tony Elliott has been vocal about his intentions when it comes to recruitment and the transfer portal: he is not going to "pigeonhole" himself. Instead, he plans to explore all available options in an effort to fine-tune his roster ahead of the 2026 season.

The Cavaliers undoubtedly had one of the best and most shocking seasons in program history, securing upset after upset, ultimately landing an overall record of 10-3 and 7-1 in conference play. Despite their remarkable performances throughout the season, they came up just short in the ACC Championship Game. Duke ended up claiming the victory 27-20, despite UVA defeating them 34-17 just a few weeks earlier.

Now, they are gearing up for their final matchup of the year, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Missouri Tigers. While they still have one more contest to go, eyes are fixated on the 2026 campaign and how Elliott can lead his program back to the conference title game, and perhaps to the College Football Playoff.

One way they could do that is through the transfer portal, and it looks like one key player could fit the bill for the Cavaliers.

Should UVA Pursue RB Peyton Lewis?

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) moves the ball while guarded by New Mexico State safety Armahn Hale (2) during an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to reports, several schools could be potential suitors for Tennessee Volunteers' sophomore running back Peyton Lewis, including South Carolina, Florida State, Syracuse and Virginia. If UVA ends up being his landing spot, the Cavaliers could be in good company next year.

Virginia is already equipped with a talented offensive unit, but it wouldn't hurt to add some younger talent to the mix. Throughout his 2025 campaign with the Volunteers, Lewis rushed for 290 yards on 70 carries, averaging 4.1 yards with seven rushing touchdowns.

Early schools to watch for Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis include Virginia, South Carolina, Florida State and Syracuse, sources tell @On3sports.



Repped by @caseygunn0.



Intel: https://t.co/w5Lif1e66r pic.twitter.com/pzSfnFUiw3 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 23, 2025

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound running back could find himself right at home at Scott Stadium, as he's originally from Salem Va. Not only is he a dominant offensive player, but he also comes with jaw-dropping track speed. Combine his football IQ and his quick feet, and he could be one of Virginia's key weapons if they choose to pursue him.

Now that UVA has a successful season under its belt, they gained national credibility, which makes it even more tempting for players to consider coming aboard. Lewis could be exactly what the Cavaliers need in order to push beyond the ACC Championship Game in 2026. However, will Elliott make a splash and try to land him?

