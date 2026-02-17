Three Likely All-American Candidates for Virginia in 2026

Virginia will have its spring game in two months on April 18th and the intrigue will be high for the Cavaliers who are coming off its best season in program history achieving 11 wins and winning the Duke Mayo Bowl. The Hoos were just one game shy of of an ACC crown and will look to complete that feat in 2026. The team will look different in 2026 with new additions and departures. Let’s take a look

1. Kam Robinson, Linebacker

He was probably one of the most exciting players to watch a season ago for the Cavaliers and was playing at an unreal level before he went down with a torn ACL. Robinson finished the 2025 season with 64 tackles, two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), two sacks, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery. He had four games last season where he recorded at least 10 tackles in a game. His best performance cam in a 17-16 overtime win over North Carolina. Robinson finised with a season-high 13 tackles, and a half sack. He has All-american potential because of his versatility to guard slot wide receivers, tight ends, and not get beat for big plays. He is also excellent in run support and rarely misses a tackle in the open field. He has all the tools to be one of the best linebackers in the country. Here is more on what I wrote about him last season.

“His rating for the season is a 67.9 per PFF, and he recorded his best coverage game in the win over Washington State, posting a 78.8 grade. Robinson is continuing to be a staple in the defense for Virginia and one of their best players. The crazy part, as his coach alluded to, he hasn’t even hit his ceiling yet. Robinson has room to get better and continue to develop, which is a scary sight for opposing offenses.”

2. Fisher Camac , EDGE

Outside of Kam Robinson, Fisher Camac is the best defender on the team and he put in work last season. Camac finished with 45 tackles 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery. He had his best game of the season in his first meeting with Duke recorded six tackles and two sacks. Camac can take over games and dominate which is big for the Cavaliers next year. He even won ACC defensive lineman of the week last season for his performance in one of his games.

“Camac had six tackles (3 solo), two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a QB hurry against Duke. He is the third Cavalier to produce a multi-sack effort in an ACC game this season. Camac upped his season total to 4.5 and now has 13 career sacks. His 0.41 sacks per game rank 19th in the ACC. Joining two-time winner Mitchell Melton, it marks the first time since 2011 and the sixth time ever that two different Cavaliers have won defensive lineman of the week in the same season.”

Camac also graded extremely well finishing with an 80.6 defensive grade, 82.5 run defense grade, and a 69.6 pass rush grade. He also added 31 stops a season ago. With his 6’7 frame he has all the capabilities to be dominant in his final season and be an all-american

3. Peyton Lewis, Running Back

Now, the Cavaliers acquired three players from the transfer portal at the running back position to help bolster the roster. It is hard to determine who will emerge as the guy at the position. However, Lewis has the most potential. Yes, he didn’t see the field a lot with his previous team the Tennessee Volunteers, but when he got chances he capitalizes recording seven touchdowns. Lewis does a lot of his damage in the redzone and in short yardage situations. He also has the big play ability that can be vaulable to the running back room.

I think with Virginia, he will have more opportunities to showcase that and what he can do. Coming out of high school, Lewis was highly rated and now returns to his home state where all his success began. You know he is going to have an extra incentive to push hard and put on a show now that his family and friends can come see him play. You take that into account and all of the hunger he has. It is easy to pick Lewis as a player who should have a big season and be a player who can be up for All-American honors.

