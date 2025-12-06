Three X-Factors for Virginia in Its ACC Championship Matchup vs Duke

The Virginia Cavaliers are just hours away from their ACC Championship Game against Duke. Tonight will mark the Cavaliers' second appearance in the title game, following their first in 2019, when they faced Clemson. The success throughout their 2025 campaign led up to this moment, and now UVA is hoping to secure a berth in the College Football Playoff.

With the matchup approaching, here are three of Virginia's X-Factors who will likely drive the outcome of the game.

Maddox Marcellus

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With junior linebacker Kam Robinson out for the season with an ACL injury, Maddox Marcellus has had to step up in his place. During UVA's recent victory over Virginia Tech, Marcellus exceeded all expectations. By the end of the game, he had tallied nine tackles and half a sack. UVA will be depending on him to return to the field with the same level of production that he had last week. Duke is known for having a strong running game, so Marcellus' ability to disrupt it will largely determine the outcome of the game.

Chandler Morris

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarter back Chandler Morris (4) looks for an opening against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

With a quarterback as efficient as Chandler Morris, it's no surprise that he will be one of the three X-Factors heading into tonight's matchup. Throughout the season, Morris completed 236 of 358 passes for 2,586 yards and recorded 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

"Chandler's brought a ton of confidence to our football team. He's brought grit and toughness. He's been able to galvanize the locker room to get both sides of the ball to follow his lead," head coach Tony Elliott stated during his latest press conference. "He's brought a lot of fun. If you're around Chandler, especially out at practice and on the game field and during the game, he's a lot of fun to be around. So he's just brought a ton of energy, a lot of fun, some tenacity, some toughness, a refusal to be denied. It's just become contagious within our locker room."

J'Mari Taylor

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

UVA's running back J'Mari Taylor will be put to the test tonight, but it's a test that he has passed several times before. So far this year, Taylor rushed 207 times for 997 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and registered 14 rushing touchdowns along the way. He has been a consistent player this season and has been a key contributor offensively, and is now only the seventh player in program history to record 14 or more rushing touchdowns in one season.

The Cavaliers are looking to land themselves a spot in the CFP, and defeating Duke is a clear way to do that. As seen, the Blue Devils are not a team to be underestimated; Virginia is in for a grueling challenge.

More Virginia Football News: