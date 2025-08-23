Scouting Coastal Carolina: Five Defensive Players UVA Must Look Out For
The Coastal Carolina defense ranked 10th in scoring last season in the Sun Belt Conference, although with a new defensive coordinator in Jeremiah Johnson, formerly of Louisiana Tech, the Chanticleers will be looking for a new look defense in 2025. That said, here are four players who will likely make the biggest impact for Coastal's defensive unit, who will provide new Virginia signal-caller Chandler Morris with his first test in his new orange, blue, and white threads:
Linebacker, Shane Bruce
A sixth-year senior, Bruce returns to Conway after leading the Chanticleers in tackles last season with 75 en route to earning Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference. Of those tackles, five of which were tackles-for-loss, in addition to adding an interception, a fumble recovery, one pass breakup, and three quarterback hurries. Last season against Virginia, Bruce recorded 11 tackles. To start 2025, Bruce was named Preseason All-Sun Belt and will be expected to play a critical role for the Chanticleers this fall.
Linebacker, Wyatt Gedeon
Expected to play the role of Bruce's counterpart, Gedeon recorded 36 tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception in 2024 as a sophomore. Gedeon, who played in 11 games last season, will step into a much larger role this fall with the departure of linebacker Barry Brown, who finished fourth on the team in tackles. The combination of Bruce and Gedeon gives Coastal Carolina a solid foundation for its defensive unit.
Nose Tackle, Sawyer Goram-Welch
A transfer from Texas in 2023 (yes, you read that right) has had an interesting collegiate career that saw him transition from defensive lineman to offensive lineman while in Austin. Now in Conway, Goram-Welch, who stands at 6'5 305 pounds, will give the Chanticleers a strong presence for their interior defensive line. Last season for Coastal, he posted 32 tackles and one tackle-for-loss, and he will look to take larger steps in year two in teal. Goram-Welch will be an interesting challenge for Virginia's new look offensive line, with its interior led by left guard Noah Josey, center Brady Wilson, and right guard Kevin Wigenton II.
Safety, Jacob Robinson
A transfer from Emory & Wasps, a Division II school, Robinson showed he's capable of making the step to Division I after making 71 tackles and recording six interceptions last season. Standing at 6 2, 200 pounds, Robinson is a strong tackler with the potential to make big plays that can alter the course of any game.
Cornerback, Myles Mooyoung
A transfer from Miami, Mooyoung did not see much time at Miami, appearing in only four games over the course of four years. Last season, Mooyoung recorded two tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection in the time he saw and should not be underestimated, given the experience he's garnered at the collegiate level at a program such as Miami.
Virginia faces off against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, August 30th at 6 pm in Charlottesville, Virginia at Scott Stadium.