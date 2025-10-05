Cavaliers Now

Social Media Reacts to Virginia's Overtime Road Win over Louisville, 30-27

UVA takes down Louisville in overtime after the Hoo's defense records two scores on the road.

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott celebrates with defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Another week, another ACC overtime win for Virginia. The Hoo's defeat Louisville, 30-27, on the back of a dominant showing from the UVA defense. The defensive unit capitalized on mistakes and helped keep the Cavaliers afloat if their offense began to stall.

After another valuable win like this, social media is full of reaction. Here are some of the best we found after tonight's win:

Third Win In ACC Play

Virginia's 3-0 start to conference play is their best mark since 2007. Wins over Florida State and Stanford led them into this matchup with momentum they have not seen in years. No disrespect to Stanford but the past two wins mean a lot for this Virginia team when it comes to winning the conference at the end of the season.

In the process of earning their third conference win, Virginia adds a loss to Louisville's ACC record. The Cardinals now sit at 1-1. A third win catapults Virginia to second in the conference standings while Louisville sits at four. Virginia trails only No. 17 Georgia Tech in the conference standings. The Yellow Jackets do not play this week for their bye but return next Saturday against Virginia Tech.

Virginia's 5-1 overall record marks their best start to a season since 2017. The Hoo's were led by quarterback Kurt Benkert, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, and linebacker Micah Kister. Unfortunately, UVA finished that season with a 6-7 record after losing five of their last six games.

First Road Win Of 2025

Virginia earns their first win on the road this season after falling short in their first contest in Raleigh to North Carolina State in Week Two. The loss to the Wolf Pack was definitely disappointing, but a sign that this year's Hoo's team was definitely not going to roll over in the ACC.

Virginia historically played poorly against the Cardinals on the road. This is their first win in Louisville since 2021 and just their second win in program history. The last time the Cavaliers won at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Chandler Morris was playing in his first season at TCU after transferring out of Oklahoma following his freshman season.

Key Performer: LB Kam Robinson

Linebacker Kam Robinson had his hands all over this win tonight. Robinson led the team in total tackles (10) and solo tackles (6) while also registering a tackle for loss. His true shining moment came when he intercepted a disastrous pass attempt from Louisville quarterback Miller Moss. Moss attempted to throw out of a sack, but the play ended in six for the Cavaliers thanks to Robinson's heads-up pick and return.

Robinson came into the season behind schedule after suffering a collarbone injury during the offseason. Before the injury this season, the linebacker had been a staple of the Cavaliers' defense in his first two seasons in Charlottesville. The Tappahannock native has stuck with UVA ever since signing with the program over schools like South Carolina and Florida State in 2023.

