Social Media Reacts to Virginia's Thrilling Overtime Victory Over North Carolina
Similarly to their previous matchups, the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers weren't able to take a substantial lead while facing North Carolina for their week nine contest, but they still pulled off a shocking 17-16 victory in overtime.
Needless to say, the media and fans on both sides appeared to enjoy every minute of the game, although Tar Heels fans left feeling quite disappointed, particularly given that this loss took place on their own territory at Chapel Hill.
Social media exploded with reactions from the game. Here are some of the responses.
UVA Fans Took to Chapel Hill
Despite Virginia's week nine matchup taking place in Chapel Hill rather that Scott Stadium, UVA fans still managed to deliver. Colors of blue, orange and white filled the seats as fans roared with cheers right off the bat.
This was anything but a seamless matchup. In fact, some moments were quite the eyesore. Prior to the game, they had only tallied five sacks all season, but just this afternoon, they've added another five to their name.
As one user confidently wrote, "Tony Elliott and the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers upset the Bill Belichick-led North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime to advance to 7-1 and stay alive to punch their ticket tot the College Football Playoff. File this atop the 'Sentences nobody ever expected to read' folder."
This statement isn't wrong. Heading into the 2025 campaign, Virginia was not expected to reach as much success as they have. Their past few seasons have been accompanied by disappointment, but there isn't a single team out there that has to stay down forever. UVA has taken every opportunity to learn and grow this season, which has benefited them immensely.
Although social media was flooded with excitement for UVA, plenty of criticism also poured in. Simply put, much of that criticism is accurate and Virginia's head coach Tony Elliott is likely to agree based on his statements at previous media appearances. However, he's still a firm believer that a win is a win.
At times during the game, it didn't look like winning would be possible for UVA.
Virginia couldn't avoid another overtime, but they still found away.
Bottom line, in Elliott's own words, a win is a win. It's not always a stunning game with a massive lead throughout. As in the case of week nine, the final moments of the game pushed UVA through to victory, bringing them to a record of 7-1.
This was a game of inches for UVA and UNC. There was little room for error, and the mistakes that were made directly impacted the outcome of the game. Had Virginia made one more error, the victory could have easily belonged to North Carolina.
Virginia slowly starting to rewrite their history and have become a "team to beat" in college football.
At this rate, does UVA stand a chance at winning it all this year?