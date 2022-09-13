Skip to main content
Sophomore Mike Green 'No Longer Active' With Virginia Football Team

Sophomore Mike Green 'No Longer Active' With Virginia Football Team

Sophomore linebacker/bandit rusher Mike Green is no longer active with the UVA football team according to Tony Elliott
During Tuesday's press conference, head coach Tony Elliott revealed that sophomore Mike Green is no longer active with the Virginia football team. 

"With Mike Green, he's just no longer active with the team anymore and that's where I'm going to leave that one," Elliott said and did not elaborate any further on Green's departure. 

Green, a 6'3", 235-pound sophomore from Williamsburg, Virginia, appeared in six games at the linebacker position as a true freshman in 2021. He finished with four tackles as one of 14 true freshmen to earn playing time last season. 

Green shifted from linebacker to the bandit position on the defensive line this offseason and had a strong fall camp according to UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski. For undisclosed reasons, however, Green has not been participating in practice or in games through the first two weeks of the season and now it is confirmed that he is no longer 'active' with the team, although he remains listed on the official roster. 

Virginia will continue with Chico Bennett Jr. and Jack Camper at the bandit position on the depth chart. 

