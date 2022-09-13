Virginia Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released
The complete schedule for the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball season has been finalized with the release of the ACC men's basketball composite schedule on Tuesday afternoon.
This season, the Cavaliers will play the following games in their 20-game ACC schedule:
Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse
Home only: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame
Away only: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest
Combining the ACC slate with the previously announced non-conference schedule, here is the full 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
November 7th
NC Central
Charlottesville, VA
November 11th
Monmouth
Charlottesville, VA
November 14th
Northern Iowa
Charlottesville, VA
November 18th
Baylor
Las Vegas, NV
November 20th
Illinois/UCLA
Las Vegas, NV
November 25th
Maryland-Eastern Shore
Charlottesville, VA
November 29th
at Michigan
Ann Arbor, MI
December 3rd
Florida State
Charlottesville, VA
December 6th
James Madison
Charlottesville, VA
December 17th
Houston
Charlottesville, VA
December 20th
at Miami
Coral Gables, FL
December 28th
Albany
Charlottesville, VA
December 31st
at Georgia Tech
Atlanta, GA
January 3rd
at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
January 7th
Syracuse
Charlottesville, VA
January 10th
North Carolina
Charlottesville, VA
January 14th
at Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
January 18th
Virginia Tech
Charlottesville, VA
January 21st
at Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, NC
January 28th
Boston College
Charlottesville, VA
January 30th
at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY
February 4th
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
February 7th
NC State
Charlottesville, VA
February 11th
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
February 15th
at Louisville
Louisville, KY
February 18th
Notre Dame
Charlottesville, VA
February 22nd
at Boston College
Chestnut Hill, MA
February 25th
at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
February 28th
Clemson
Charlottesville, VA
March 4th
Louisville
Charlottesville, VA
A few notes:
- Virginia begins ACC play on December 3rd at home against Florida State
- UVA will play three ACC opponents before New Year's: Florida State, at Miami, and at Georgia Tech
- Virginia has just one Saturday-Monday turnaround game on the schedule this season. The Cavaliers will host Boston College on Saturday, January 28th and then play at Syracuse on Monday, January 30th
- Virginia will play North Carolina twice this season. UVA hosts UNC on January 10th and plays at Chapel Hill on February 25th
- UVA plays Duke just one time this season- at home on Saturday, February 11th
- Virginia and Virginia Tech will renew the Commonwealth Clash on January 18th in Charlottesville and on February 4th in Blacksburg.
Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
