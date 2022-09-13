Virginia Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released

The complete schedule for the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball season has been finalized with the release of the ACC men's basketball composite schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

This season, the Cavaliers will play the following games in their 20-game ACC schedule:

Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse

Home only: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame

Away only: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

Combining the ACC slate with the previously announced non-conference schedule, here is the full 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball schedule:

Date Opponent Location November 7th NC Central Charlottesville, VA November 11th Monmouth Charlottesville, VA November 14th Northern Iowa Charlottesville, VA November 18th Baylor Las Vegas, NV November 20th Illinois/UCLA Las Vegas, NV November 25th Maryland-Eastern Shore Charlottesville, VA November 29th at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI December 3rd Florida State Charlottesville, VA December 6th James Madison Charlottesville, VA December 17th Houston Charlottesville, VA December 20th at Miami Coral Gables, FL December 28th Albany Charlottesville, VA December 31st at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA January 3rd at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA January 7th Syracuse Charlottesville, VA January 10th North Carolina Charlottesville, VA January 14th at Florida State Tallahassee, FL January 18th Virginia Tech Charlottesville, VA January 21st at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, NC January 28th Boston College Charlottesville, VA January 30th at Syracuse Syracuse, NY February 4th at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA February 7th NC State Charlottesville, VA February 11th Duke Charlottesville, VA February 15th at Louisville Louisville, KY February 18th Notre Dame Charlottesville, VA February 22nd at Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA February 25th at North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC February 28th Clemson Charlottesville, VA March 4th Louisville Charlottesville, VA

A few notes:

Virginia begins ACC play on December 3rd at home against Florida State

UVA will play three ACC opponents before New Year's: Florida State, at Miami, and at Georgia Tech

Virginia has just one Saturday-Monday turnaround game on the schedule this season. The Cavaliers will host Boston College on Saturday, January 28th and then play at Syracuse on Monday, January 30th

Virginia will play North Carolina twice this season. UVA hosts UNC on January 10th and plays at Chapel Hill on February 25th

UVA plays Duke just one time this season- at home on Saturday, February 11th

Virginia and Virginia Tech will renew the Commonwealth Clash on January 18th in Charlottesville and on February 4th in Blacksburg.

Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

