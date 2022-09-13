Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released

See the complete 20-game ACC schedule for the 2022-2023 UVA men's basketball season
The complete schedule for the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball season has been finalized with the release of the ACC men's basketball composite schedule on Tuesday afternoon. 

This season, the Cavaliers will play the following games in their 20-game ACC schedule:

Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse

Home only: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame

Away only: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

Combining the ACC slate with the previously announced non-conference schedule, here is the full 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball schedule:

2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule

DateOpponentLocation

November 7th

NC Central

Charlottesville, VA

November 11th

Monmouth

Charlottesville, VA

November 14th

Northern Iowa

Charlottesville, VA

November 18th

Baylor

Las Vegas, NV

November 20th

Illinois/UCLA

Las Vegas, NV

November 25th

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Charlottesville, VA

November 29th

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

December 3rd

Florida State

Charlottesville, VA

December 6th

James Madison

Charlottesville, VA

December 17th

Houston

Charlottesville, VA

December 20th

at Miami

Coral Gables, FL

December 28th

Albany

Charlottesville, VA

December 31st

at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA

January 3rd

at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA

January 7th

Syracuse

Charlottesville, VA

January 10th

North Carolina

Charlottesville, VA

January 14th

at Florida State

Tallahassee, FL

January 18th

Virginia Tech

Charlottesville, VA

January 21st

at Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, NC

January 28th

Boston College

Charlottesville, VA

January 30th

at Syracuse

Syracuse, NY

February 4th

at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

February 7th

NC State

Charlottesville, VA

February 11th

Duke

Charlottesville, VA

February 15th

at Louisville

Louisville, KY

February 18th

Notre Dame

Charlottesville, VA

February 22nd

at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

February 25th

at North Carolina

Chapel Hill, NC

February 28th

Clemson

Charlottesville, VA

March 4th

Louisville

Charlottesville, VA

A few notes:

  • Virginia begins ACC play on December 3rd at home against Florida State
  • UVA will play three ACC opponents before New Year's: Florida State, at Miami, and at Georgia Tech
  • Virginia has just one Saturday-Monday turnaround game on the schedule this season. The Cavaliers will host Boston College on Saturday, January 28th and then play at Syracuse on Monday, January 30th
  • Virginia will play North Carolina twice this season. UVA hosts UNC on January 10th and plays at Chapel Hill on February 25th
  • UVA plays Duke just one time this season- at home on Saturday, February 11th
  • Virginia and Virginia Tech will renew the Commonwealth Clash on January 18th in Charlottesville and on February 4th in Blacksburg.
Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

