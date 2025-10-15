SP+ Predicts Virginia-Washington State Final Score
Virginia is coming off their first bye week of the season and is going to try and clinch bowl eligibility this Saturday when it hosts Washington State at home. The Cavaliers are 5-1 and in the thick of the ACC Championship race, but the Cougars are going to be their final non-conference test of the season and nearly knocked off Ole Miss in Oxford last weekend.
Who will win?
The Cavaliers are the heavy favorite according to the oddsmakers, but what does SP+ think?
According to ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's advanced metric , the Cavaliers are the projected winners, but not by the amount that the sportsbooks are thinking. While Fanduel Sportsbook is favoring UVA by 17.5, SP+ is predicting a 36-22 win and giving them a 81% chance to win the game.
But just because they are favored this week, Washington State is going to put up a fight and UVA head coach Tony Elliott talked about that this week:
"Well, I know that obviously Ole Miss, I think they missed a couple opportunities early in the first two drives, but a lot of credit to Washington State. Man, they play extremely, extremely hard. They're very, very well coached. Coach Rogers does a really, really good job and you look at his background, he's a national champion, right? And he's used to winning and so he knows what it looks like and what it takes and they pride themselves on effort. So, we're going to have to match that. And that's what is really cool about this matchup in this particular game because I think a lot of people say that Virginia plays hard. Like when they watch the games, it's like, man, these guys play hard. Well, when you watch Washington State, they play extremely hard in all three phases. So, it's going to be a battle of who can play the hardest, but at the same time, who can play sound and under control, and that's going to be the challenge. So, you know, we have to to to do a good job of communicating. They do a good job with their personnel and their in their looks to put them in a position to be successful. We need to stay out of long yardage so that the advantage doesn't go to the defense for them to pin their ears back and try to get after the quarterback. We're going to have to play a very physical brand of football this week. We're going to have to play sound. We can't make mistakes and we just got to match their energy if not exceed it."
Virginia and Washington State will kickoff at 6:30 this upcoming Saturday and the game will be on the C.W. Network.