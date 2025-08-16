The Big Ten's Proposal For The College Football Playoff Sounds Like a Complete Disaster
College Football Playoff Expansion has been a huge discussion point this offseason, as the conference commissioners need to agree on a playoff format beyond this season. Would it stay at 12? Move to 14? What about 16? Would there be automatic bids or would there be a large number of at-large teams?
Well the Big Ten took a big step in one direction today with their latest proposal.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, "The Big Ten has considered an idea of a massive expansion of the College Football Playoff that would grow the postseason to 24 or 28 teams"
Thamel went on to say "While the idea is in the very early stages, the proposal eliminates conference title games and offers a large number of auto bids for all four power leagues"
Which begs the question: Why?
Why have this many teams?
So how would this playoff format work exactly? Per Thamel, "The Big Ten and SEC would each get seven auto bids while the ACC and Big 12 would each receive five. There would be two auto bids for the non-Power 4 conferences and two at-large teams. The 28-team format would put 20 playoff games on campus, which would accentuate the success of that from last year's CFP. The CFP committee would seed the field and pick the at-large teams. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti ran the idea by his conference Wednesday, sources said, and that it has begun being shared by others.
One could make the argument that 12 is too man. While that is not going to be what I am going to do here, I can tell you that 24 or 28 is far too many teams for a college football playoff and there does not need to be that many teams competing for a shot at the national championship.
The regular season in college football would be destroyed as we know it. The fact that so many teams would still have a shot at the national championship at the end of the season would make some games feel far less important, something the 12-team playoff is doing to an extent.
This is just an idea for now
The good thing about this coming out right now is that it sounds like it is in the very early stages of development and it could just be thrown out there to see what the reaction would. While not a direct parallel, the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was considering expanding in recent months, but sanity prevailed, and we are getting to keep one of the last perfect sporting events the way it should be.
That might not be the case with the college football playoff.
College Football is complex and there is not going to be a playoff format that is going to please everyone. The BCS felt too small. The four-team playoff felt small some years, but too big in other years. 12 teams feels too big.
24 or 28 would be a complete disaster and one that never needs to come to fruition. Hopefully this just stays an idea.