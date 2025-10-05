The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly from Virginia's Overtime ACC Win over Louisville
Virginia earned their fifth win of the season and third in the ACC with their road victory over Louisville, Friday night. The 30-27 overtime win marks another important milestone for this UVA team that looks to smash the expectations left by teams of the recent past.
Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Hoo's early season road victory over in Kentucky,
The Good
UVA's defense really proved itself against Louisville. Even though Virginia put up 30 points, their offense stalled at points in this game and could not lock in those huge plays they have been known for from weapons like wide receiver Trell Harris. Running back J'Mari Taylor popped off a few runs and had the game-winning score but he only averaged 4.3 yards per carry.
The Hoo's defense was otherworldly against the mistake-prone Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss this weekend. Moss tossed another interception this week on a terrible pass attempt while being dragged down for a sack. Kam Robinson was able to capitalize on the risky throw for the pick six. Virginia also took advantage of another Louisville mistake when running back Isaac Brown dropped a pitch in the backfield. UVA's defense was able to scoop the ball up and return it for a long touchdown.
This was one of the best showings for Virginia's defensive unit as they once again stepped up to the plate against an ACC opponent.
The Bad
This was a messy game in general but the amount of penalties for the Hoo's will certainly only make winning tight games even harder. UVA was penalized seven times for almost 70 yards. That amount of yards lost from penalties can change a game by putting your offense very behind schedule or keeping your defense on the field too long.
Last week, Virginia was penalized only four times for just 25 yards in their upset against FSU. In games as meaningful and tight as the one against the Seminoles, you cannot be giving away yards. Virginia minimized their mistakes to not give Florida State any advantages due to their lack of discipline.
Virginia had some penalty issues against Stanford the week before FSU. However, when your offense totals over 500 yards, some penalties go overlooked. However, if your offense slows down like it did this week, you cannot afford to put the offense in an even tougher position by getting behind the sticks.
The Ugly
Chandler Morris took some hits in this game. Morris took a huge shot from a group of Louisville defenders when he tried to lunge for the first down near the end zone in overtime. The senior quarterback was very slow to get up before heading to the sidelines for what would be the final play of the game.
Head coach Tony Elliott said this after the game:
"I've said, I've said he's a warrior. He's a warrior, and he's a winner, and injury-wise, he's going to be okay. He took a tough hit, but he bounced up after a few minutes on the ground. That's just who he is. He's a warrior, and he's going to lay it on the line. He knows that's what it takes. That's why you know everybody in that locker room and in our building has complete confidence in him and follows him wherever he wants to lead us."
Backup quarterback Daniel Kaelin entered the game but the Hoos snapped it directly to star running back J'Mari Taylor for the game-winning score. Morris looked like he was able to walk off on his own eventually and looked to be supporting the UVA offense from the sideline.