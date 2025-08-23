The Rushing Attack For Virginia Football Will Be Much Improved This Season
College football season is underway. Week zero play began today with some big games and next week, everyone is going to be playing.
Virginia is going to open their season against Coastal Carolina, who in years past has been one of the top group of five teams in the country. UVA defeated Coastal last season but both of these teams are going to have a different look to them.
Better offense?
Virginia has a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball this season and they are hoping that is going to result in better offensive numbers. UVA was 14th in the ACC in scoring offense last season and 12th in rushing offense, but with more experinece in the backfield, those numbers should improve this season.
The Cavaliers are bringing back Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn, while NC Central transfer J'Mari Taylor is going to bring some juice to the backfield as well.
Tony Elliott expects an improved backfield this season:
"Yeah, it was something that was positive about the scrimmage,s we were able to establish some efficient, you know run game, and I think we're we had a chance to be much bigger than we've been in the past with the additions up front. So we got a little bit more size where we can lean on some people on some double teams in some of our run game and create a new line of scrimmage. The backs have done a really good job.
I think, you know, J'Mari Taylor shows a little something a little bit different and then X is as good as X has been and really, really happy for him and proud for him because he's been there every single day and it hasn't shown any signs of durability issues. Harrison's been a really good addition and then Noah Vaughn's doing a really good well so we feel good that we got four running backs that can play in all situations and not have much of a drop-off -and then with Josey and Boley on the left side I mean you just like that left side has been kind of steady for us for the last couple years and then Brady's been a great addition athletic enough to be able to reach some people so it gives us some some flexibility.
I like the potential that we have now we got to go see it against other people in different schemes, but so far we've been we've been targeted right, which is a positive. So, all those guys have taken ownership of the scheme to know where we're going. The Y receivers have taken a lot of ownership and their responsibility in the run game because explosive runs come when the wide receivers block and do what they're supposed to do. And so you're starting to see some of that. So in both scrimmages, we've seen some explosive runs out of out of different backs, which tells you that there's some consistency up front. And it's not just one guy having all the big runs. So I feel, I feel, you know, I'm encouraged, I'm really encouraged about our ability to effectively run the football as opposed to two years past."
Who will be the lead back?
Will it be Brown or Taylor as the leader of the backfield for UVA? I think you can expect a fair amount of both.
Last season, Brown had 80 carries for 488 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Brown finished with a 75.4 overall grade in 229 snaps, and that was the highest on the offense for those who played more than 100 snaps. Now that he is going to get a chance to be the lead rusher, what is going to be in store for him this season? Brown could be one of the breakout running backs in the ACC this season.
Taylor is the most accomplished running back not just in terms of the newcomers, but on the entire roster. Last season for NC Central, Taylor had 196 carries for 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. According to PFF, Taylor finished with an 86.3 overall grade in 484 snaps. Yes, it was at the FCS level, and there is going to be a serious step up in terms of competition in the ACC this year, but Taylor is going to have a chance to come in and be a major factor in the backfield for the Cavaliers this season.
I think the UVA offense will be improved this season and the ground game will be a reason why.