The Sneaky Offensive Weapon For Virginia That Is Flying Under The Radar

This name will fly under the radar, especially with the production being at an elite level just yet for Twitty. In his career, Twitty has 22 catches for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Why is he a sneaky offensive weapon?

Twitty plays a position that could be relied on a lot, especially early on in the season. With the Cavaliers undergoing new changes at quarterback, wide receiver, and running back, continuity could be huge for Virginia. Twitty is a tight end who can win consistently in the intermediate area of the field. He has a huge catch radius and can make plays similar to what we saw from Sage Ennis this past year. He has great potential to be a go-to guy on the offensive side of the ball. The biggest thing for Twitty is to be available.

Twitty has dealt with injuries in his career and dealt with some last year. Head Coach Tony Elliot talked about his absence and how it impacted the team.

“Dakota's you know, goes down, and so you lose the ability to have some 12 personnel. So, some of your short-yardage thoughts are impacted. Then also just your ability to put pressure on opposing defenses by being out there and staying in that personnel to kind of dictate maybe their heavy personnel being on the field, or maybe you can get a matchup advantage in the passing game. Then, now it puts a lot of pressure on Sage (Ennis).

Now, Sage is like the one-man wrecking crew. He can't get hurt. Then he gets knicked up, and then John's in there and John (Rogers) playing, and he's giving us everything that he has, but he's still a young guy that's trying to learn on the fly. It took a toll, you know, on us. I think you saw it in that Louisville game, just kind of how it deflated the unit a little bit, and then it took us a while to kick it back into back into gear.So, we look at that position group as the core of the offense, right? Like, none of us likes to work the core,” said Elliot.

Twitty can easily be a seamless fit in the offense. In the early going, Virginia will need someone who can help bring along the new starting quarterback in 2026. Tight ends are always the safety blanket for quarterbacks and get them going and into a rhythm during games. Virginia will need production at the tight end spot this season, and what better player for the Cavaliers than Twitty?