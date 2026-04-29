One Freshman Virginia Will Have To Lean On After The NFL Draft



Wide Receiver is still a position that the Cavaliers are working through and a position that will require work this summer and going into fall camp. Virginia was aggressive in landing players to come in and alleviate the losses they suffered to the NFL or to the transfer portal. One of those players who can help is true freshman WR Dylan Cope. Cope had a highly productive spring and caught the eyes of several coaches. Here is more on that, for when I wrote about him as a player to watch in the spring game.

“Only a freshman and a mid-year enrollee, but the former three-star prospect is impressing with how he is performing this spring. Cope has made a lot of plays and continues to stand out with his play thus far. Wide receiver is currently a position of need for the Hoos, and one that will be a steady grind and one of development. With new faces in the wide receiver room and a bunch of additions, Cope could find himself getting a larger role for the team in 2026 with a strong performance on Saturday for the Hoos.”

Cope has a great opportunity to crack the rotation in year 1, especially if he builds off a stellar spring where he impressed the coaching staff. He is only a freshman, but already has all the tools to be a consistent threat in the passing game. His huge catch radius, ball skills, and route running to get open make him a guy to watch. The Cavaliers have been searching for that go-to wide receiver to get the ball to consistently for quite some time.

Coming out of high school, he was only a three-star prospect and largely went under the radar. When you watch him play, you can see a silent assassin who will torch you on the field. With his 6’3 and 190-pound frame, he can easily become a guy in this Cavaliers offense. Of course, Virginia likes to run the ball, and they have a stud trio of running backs who will tote the ball. However, Cope gives them something different on the outside and a guy who can win in 1-on-1 coverage consistently and torch defenders at a high rate. You think about quarterback Beau Pribula being inserted into the potential starting quarterback role, and you can only imagine what that will look like next year. Pribula has been known for getting the ball to his wide receivers and letting them flourish.

He will be a name to watch in fall camp, and very well could be an early contributor to the Cavaliers.

