Virginia Football Post Spring Stock Report: Quarterback

The spring has come and gone for the Cavaliers and while some positions got some clarity, the quarterback position is still a question mark and more has to be ironed out before we know who the starter will be. Virginia is firmly in a quarterback battle to see who will emerge as the guy. Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein will battle out for the spot. Let’s take a closer look at the potential starters and some of the backups post spring.

Starting Group

Starter: Beau Pribula or Eli Holstein

Backups

QB Cole Greer

QB Boone Lourd

QB Ely Hamrick

What is the latest

The starting quarterback position is still up for grabs, and a starter hasn’t been declared yet. The position will go through the summer and fall camp. In the spring, both Pribula and Holstein delivered a mixed bag with ups and downs. Neither has separated from the pack, and the job still remains in question. Both have some work to do if they want to become a starter for the Cavaliers. Head coach Tony Elliot talked about the play of Eli Holstein and what he brings to the table.

"He's got a laid back demeanor around the building, but when he gets out on the practice field, you can see that he's got some fire to him. He's got a poise about him that you can tell that he's got experience as a starter. Him and Beau (Pribula) are both trying to figure out the system, and each one has their own style, but they're both trying to lead the best that they can. He's got a nickname, which is good,” said Elliot.

“So he's already got a nickname from his teammates, which tells you that he's fitting in, fitting in well. So it's been pleasant to be around those guys. You never know how those guys are going to come in, but he's come in very humble, right? Goes to work and loves the weight room. He loves the weight room, and I think that goes a long way with his teammates when your quarterback loves the weight room. So he's been fun to be around.

He's got a little bit of a personality, too, so you can joke with him a little bit. Can make all the throws. He's more of a pocket guy, but I did see some instances where he pulled it down and took off, and he can move for a big guy."

Another QB Change

Last year, the Cavaliers went into the portal and grabbed Chandler Morris from North Texas. Morris was very successful for the Cavaliers, throwing for 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns on 64.7% completion percentage. Morris led Virginia to a historic season and its most wins ever in program history with 11 wins. Virginia was on the doorstep of winning the ACC Championship game over Duke, but fell short in overtime. 2026 will mark the third consecutive season the Cavaliers will have a new starting quarterback.

Huge Question Mark Moving Forward

For Virginia, it will be vital that they hit on their next starting quarterback to continue to build on the success they have had in the last few seasons under Elliot. A bad decision could derail the Cavaliers and potentially have them move in the opposite direction. Pribula has a lot of starting experience and is an exceptional athlete. However, he has to stay healthy and do better with his decision-making. For Holstein, this is a redemption time for him as he tries to get back on track in his collegiate career after losing the starting role to Mason Heintschel back at Pittsburgh. The Cavaliers snuck up on a lot of teams last season, and nobody thought they would be as good as they were. This upcoming year, they won’t sneak up on anybody. The Cavaliers will get a lot of teams' best shots.

To ensure they can handle that, they need good quarterback play and one who can lead them if some of their strengths are taken away. For example, the revamped running back room has a chance to be special in the fall. Fall camp will give us a clearer answer on what it should look like, but it won’t be easy for the Hoos to determine who the starter will be.