Three biggest story lines for Virginia's matchup with Delaware in week four

A year ago, Virginia responded to a September loss to NC State by rattling off seven straight victories and taking control of the Atlantic Coast Conference race.

The challenge is similar this time after the Cavaliers were humbled 38-27 by West Virginia on Saturday night in Charlotte. Virginia (2-1) went from being ranked 25th in both major national polls to failing to receive a single vote in either, and the skeptics reemerged after joining the bandwagon.

Next up for the Cavaliers is a 6 p.m. home date this Saturday against a dangerous Delaware team that's in just its second season at the FBS level. The Blue Hens (2-1) gave unbeaten Vanderbilt a challenge two weeks ago before defeating Coastal Carolina 22-14 last Saturday.

Here are the three biggest storylines entering the contest on Saturday:

1. Will there be a hangover?

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Dakota Twitty (9) catches a pass from quarterback Beau Pribula (7) during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In three short weeks, the Cavaliers went from feeling disrespected to having to fend off overconfidence. How will they handle the disappointment of their poor performance in Charlotte?

Tony Elliott and his staff have shown a knack for instilling resilience in their squad, which never suffered consecutive losses a year ago. And the nation's most experienced roster should understand the danger of dwelling on the past and letting one defeat lead to another.

If anything, getting outplayed and outcoached by the Mountaineers should eliminate any chance of the Cavaliers underestimating the Blue Hens. They need to prove to themselves -- and outside observers -- that they can get back to taking care of business.

2. Can Virginia stop Delaware's passing game?

Senior quarterback Nick Minicucci ranks among the nation's top 30 quarterbacks with 814 passing yards through three games. His top target, Sean Wilson, caught nine passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns against Coastal Carolina, giving him three scoring receptions for the season.

He'll face a Virginia defense that ranked fourth in the nation in interceptions (five) entering the WVU game but allowed its first two passing touchdowns of the season and managed just one sack and no takeaways.

One factor in Virginia's favor is Delaware's modest ground game, which averages just 101 yards per contest. Minicucci is nowhere near the running threat that West Virginia's Michael Hawkins Jr. was, so safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter can focus more on pass coverage than creeping toward the line of scrimmage to contain the run.

3. Can the offense regain consistency?

Virginia's final offensive statistics against WVU weren't terrible (197 passing yards, 157 rushing). But Beau Pribula suffered three sacks and four hurries.

And after posting a combined three three-and-out possessions in their first two games, the Cavaliers had four of them against the Mountaineers. That allowed WVU to lead throughout the entire second half and gave Virginia's defense little time to rest.

Look for the Cavaliers to try to reestablish the running game that keyed their success against NC State. It won't be easy; the Blue Hens are allowing opponents just 2.9 yards per carry.