Which Virginia defenders will be key to beating West Virginia?

Through two convincing victories, Virginia's defense has lived up to expectations.

The Cavaliers have allowed just 11 total points and are ceding just 195.5 yards per game. They have forced five turnovers (four interceptions and a fumble recovery) while allowing just one touchdown and 2.4 yards per rushing attempt.

Those numbers will be challenged, though, by West Virginia on Saturday night. The Mountaineers bring a potent, high-tempo offense to Bank of America Stadium that has averaged nearly 300 yards per game on the ground alone in victories over Coastal Carolina and Tennessee-Martin.

John Rudzinski will need all of his defense's depth and experience to contain the Mountaineers' attack, which is led by dual-threat quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook. Here are three Cavaliers whose performance will be especially important:

DT Darrion Henry-Young

When veteran Jason Hammond went down with an apparent elbow injury against Norfolk State last week, Henry-Young became the proverbial next man up.

Hammond and Anthony Britton were two of the Cavaliers' most unsung defenders, smothering opponents' interior run games. Rudzinski could hardly ask for a more experienced player to fill in. Henry-Young (6-4, 295 pounds) is in his seventh college season and has made previous stops at Princeton, Ohio State, Kentucky and Coastal Carolina.

But he'll need to hold his own against WVU and shut down the dive play on read-option runs to give his teammates a chance to contain Hawkins on the edge. He'll also need to be in top shape if the Mountaineers go no-huddle and prevent the Cavaliers from making defensive substitutions. Depth and fresh legs have been keys to Virginia's success so far.

LB Maddox Marcellus

If Kam Robinson is truly back, then opponents would be wise to avoid his side of the field. That would mean more plays run in Marcellus' direction.

Through two games, Marcellus has held up his end of the bargain. He ranks third on the team with 10 total tackles, including four unassisted stops. Like all of the Cavaliers' defenders, he'll need to stay disciplined and keep Hawkins--who's averaging 7.1 yards per carry--from getting into the open field.

FS Ethan Minter

As with Marcellus and Robinson, Minter is likely to see more action on his side of the field thanks to the early-season heroics of strong safety Brandyn Hillman, who has intercepted three passes in Virginia's first two games.

Hawkins has been efficient passing, completing 76.5% of his throws with three touchdowns, including scoring strikes of 59 and 49 yards. While he'll likely be busy tackling Hawkins and Cook, Minter must avoid overcommitting to helping stop the run and leaving the Cavaliers vulnerable to play action passes.

It's his second year as a starter and he knows Rudzinski's defense as well as anyone, so his coordinator trusts him to make wise decisions.