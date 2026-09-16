Three things we think and three things we know about Virginia football after two games

Two games, no matter how impressive, is nowhere near a big enough sample size to make a definitive statement about a football program — especially one with Virginia's fleeting history of 21st-century success.

Still, anyone who watched the Cavaliers dismantle NC State and Norfolk State has to believe that 2025 was not a fluke. After three difficult seasons, Tony Elliott has hit on a formula that is working and has his program poised to remain near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

That perception could change if Virginia struggles against West Virginia Saturday night in Charlotte. The Cavaliers enter the game at Bank of America Stadium as 9.5-point favorites (according to DraftKings), proving that their national reputation is rising.

A lot can happen over the final 10 regular-season games. But here are three things that we know about the Cavaliers thus far — and three things that we think are true.

What we know

Experience and depth matter

Elliott and his staff have mined the transfer portal for two straight offseasons, bringing in veteran players who fit their scheme. Virginia has 31 players with at least five seasons of NCAA experience, and the Cavaliers entered the season with more combined college snaps (48,313) than any FBS squad.

They've made few mistakes through two games, but many analysts are starting to compare Virginia to defending national champion Indiana, which rode a veteran roster to surprising success in 2025.

The Cavaliers are also deep at almost every position, minimizing the damage that could be caused by injuries. They shut down NC State in their opener without their most heralded player, linebacker Kam Robinson, who was held out while recovering from an ACL tear.

The offensive line is as good as advertised

With five grad students starting up front, Elliott anticipated good things for his offense. Nothing that has occurred through two games has dimmed that optimism.

Virginia quarterbacks have been sacked only twice, and the rushing game is averaging 247.5 yards per game (19th in the nation) and 5.2 yards per carry. Tackles McKale Boley and Monroe Mills, guards Noah Josey and Makilan Thomas and center Drake Metcalf have a lot to do with that.

The secondary is elite

Defensive backs were a portal priority for Elliott, who imported three starters from Big Ten schools: safety Brandyn Hillman (Michigan) and cornerbacks Omillio Agard (Wisconsin) and Jacobie Henderson (Rutgers).

Through two games, they look like a bargain. The secondary has registered four interceptions (three by HIllman) and allowed just 7.9 yards per completion, with no touchdown passes allowed and only one opponent connection longer than 21 yards.

Virginia will face more potent passing teams like Florida State, Syracuse, SMU and Virginia Tech later in the season. But this unit seems capable of containing almost anyone.

What we think

Beau Pribula is an upgrade over Chandler Morris

Even if Virginia wasn't his first choice, Beau Pribula arrived from Missouri with a reputation as a dangerous dual-threat quarterback. Through two games, he has justified the significant hype.

Aside from a tipped pass that turned into an interception against Norfolk State, Pribula has been nearly perfect as a passer, completing 21 of 25 throws for 317 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 110 yards in the opener.

He's likely to see a variety of blitzes and disguised coverages in the weeks ahead, and his receivers corps is still a work in progress, especially since Rico Flores Jr. has yet to take the field. Plus, he got off to a great start at Missouri last year before getting injured and fading later in the fall.

But with his veteran line and a strong running game, Pribula may not have to be Superman every week. And he could take the Cavaliers further than Morris did a year ago.

Kam Robinson is back

After watching the opener from the sideline, Robinson made five tackles on 20 snaps against Norfolk State. While the Cavaliers didn't need him against an overmatched FCS opponent, his return was as big a psychological boost as a physical one.

But due to his aggressive style, Robinson has been a bit injury-prone in his four seasons in Charlottesville, and recovery from major injuries is rarely a straight line. The staff is being cautious with him, and time will tell how his knee reacts to the stress of playing, and whether he fully regains the explosiveness that made him a preseason all-ACC pick.

This much is certain: the Cavaliers are better with him on the field than without him, even if he's not at 100 percent.

A College Football Playoff spot is possible

After falling short in last year's ACC championship game, Virginia got little preseason respect. The Cavaliers were unranked nationally and picked to finish sixth in the ACC by media covering the conference.

That still could come true, but Elliott's team seems to have the pieces — and the schedule — to get back to Charlotte and earn the CFP bid that eluded it a year ago, either as ACC champion or (less likely) as a wild card.

The Cavaliers are currently favored in nine of their final 10 games (all except a road test at SMU), although the regular-season finale at what appears to be a vastly improved Virginia Tech team could say a lot about Virginia's postseason chances.