Three Biggest Storylines Heading into UVA's ACC Matchup vs. Louisville
Virginia has established itself as one of the most entertaining offenses in the ACC in 2025, especially coming off a tremendous program win over a top-ten Florida State team that looked pretty unstoppable, so far this season. On the other hand, Louisville is fresh off an invigorating come-from-behind win on the road against Pitt. The win was definitely energizing for a Louisville squad that has started off strong, remaining undefeated up until this point.
Let's take a look at three storylines to look for as UVA marches into Louisville on Saturday to take on the Cardinals.
Top Offense Meets Stingy Defense
If you have watched any UVA football this season, you are aware that this offense is next-level compared to the offense of years past. Quarterback Chandler Morris is leading this offensive unit both through the air and on the ground, accounting for 14 total touchdowns. On top of his performance on the field, Morris seems to be an effective leader for this Hoo's squad. The quarterback is now in his sixth year of college football, passing for more than 7,500 yards and 60 touchdowns throughout his career.
The Virginia running game is also top-of-the-line. With four weapons, including J'Mari Taylor, Noah Vaughn (potentially returning this week), Xavier Brown, and Harrison Waylee, the Hoo's rushing attack is one of the most dangerous in all of college football.
On the other hand, Louisville's defense is pretty elite this season. The Cardinals' defensive unit ranks allowing the fewest passing yards per game (150) and fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (470). Veteran defenders like senior linebacker TJ Quinn and junior safety Antonio Watts have led this defense to an impressive resumé through five weeks.
Special Teams Battle
Both of these teams have dangerous and impactful special teams units. Virginia is averaging an ACC-best 42.8 yards per kick return in part because of Cam Ross’s 100-yard kickoff return touchdown against Coastal Carolina. The Hoo's also rank near the top in terms of punt-return yardage, as well. Ross is one of the most electric returners in the country since joining UVA, winning special teamer of the week for the conference twice earlier this season.
Louisville's punt-return game is the best in the ACC, averaging over 24 yards per return, while also scoring a conference-leading two touchdowns off of opponent's punts. Super senior return man Caullin Lacy has found his niche with Louisville, coming over for Southern Alabama last season. Lacy has returned punts for over 235 yards this season, adding another 250 yards on kickoff returns for the Cardinals.
Veteran QB Faceoff
This week is a battle of quarterbacks who have seen their way around college football. Hoo's signal caller Chandler Morris was previously a three-star recruit who committed to Oklahoma for the 2020 season. Morris did not see any playing time before transferring to TCU in his home state of Texas. There, he played three seasons with only one of them as a primary starter in 2023. Morris transferred once again to North Texas, where he dominated, throwing for over 3,700 yards and tallying 31 touchdowns. Morris then entered the portal again, jumping up in competition by joining the ACC in 2025 with Virginia.
Louisville quarterback Miller Moss has also been around. Moss was listed as a four-star recruit out of high school and the 15th best quarterback when he committed to the University of Southern California. In his first three seasons with the Trojans, Moss played sparingly, especially when Caleb Williams transferred over. In his fourth and final season in SoCal, Moss completed just under 65% of his passes for over 2,500 yards before entering the portal, eventually signing with Louisville as the No. 11 best transfer quarterback.