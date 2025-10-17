Cavaliers Now

Three Bold Predictions For Virginia's Matchup Against Washington State

How will UVA perform against 3-3 Washington State, coming off a week's worth of rest from their bye?

Jake Aiello

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott watches from the sideline during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott watches from the sideline during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Virginia comes out of their bye looking to get the win at home against a non-conference opponent in Washington State. UVA is 5-1, winning their last four in a row. UVA's streak includes two overtime ACC wins before hitting the bye while earning their highest ranking since 2019. Virginia's versatile and explosive offense has been blowing expectations out of the water so far this season.

Let's see three bold predictions for the Hoo's as they look for their sixth win of the season in Week Eight.

1. Three 30+ Yard Rushers

Oct 12, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (0) carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Virginia's passing offense has shouldered some of the load as of late but in the early weeks of the season, the Hoo's relied heavily on the run. There are several weapons at UVA's disposal this season including J'Mari Taylor, Xavier Brown, Harrison Waylee, Noah Vaughn and quarterback Chandler Morris. Taylor and Brown get most of the reps of the running backs with Taylor being the clear feature back and scoring threat. Plus, Morris is one of the best dual-threat weapons in the ACC recording at least one rushing or passing touchdown in all six games this season.

So far this season, Washington State has allowed over 156 yards on the ground per game while UVA has rushed for 217 yards per contest. Three Virginia rushers with at least 30 yards is doable total-wise, but it just depends on the score of this game and how much the coaching staff will spread the wealth.

2. Defense Allows Under 50 Yards Rushing

Aug 30, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees (9) carries the ball against Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Titus Ringor (54) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

WSU's rushing offense is one of the worst in the country, failing to register 90 yards on the ground per game. The Cougars leading rusher, Kirby Vorhees, has under 250 yards on 48 carries so far this season. If you look at the numbers per game, Vorhees is rushing for around 41 yards per contest.

WSU's quarterback Zevi Eckhaus can also run a bit. Since taking over the starting role against North Texas, Eckhaus has ran the ball a handful of times per game including a rushing touchdown in each of his first two appearances. The signal caller is averaging a lowly 1.9 yards per rush this season.

3. Offense Scores 1+ Touchdown Per Quarter

Virginia’s Cam Ross scores a touchdown against Louisville’s D’Angelo Hutchison at L&N Stadium Saturday. Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I think this Virginia offense is too high-powered for Washington State. Given how bad WSU's run defense is, I think UVA will have no issues moving the ball up and down the field on offense. I think the Hoo's coaching staff will be able to cycle through the running backs and get a lot of offensive weapons involved in this game if Virginia can get ahead early.

I have no doubt UVA will score in the first two quarters as they usually get off the blazing starts and do not look back. The second half is where it could be more questionable. Being ahead by a decent margin usually leads to the offense stepping off the gas pedal but I do think the offensive roster is very talented throughout so if backups do get in, they could also be successful against Washington State.

