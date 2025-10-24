Three Bold Predictions For Virginia vs North Carolina
Virginia will head to Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday to take on the Tar Heels. Virginia has been one of the better teams in the ACC, and will look to keep pace in conference play with another win. Let’s take a look at some bold predictions for Virginia this weekend.
1. Virginia Will Surpass Its Average In Total Yards Against North Carolina
The Cavaliers have a top 20 unit in total offense this season, averaging 462.3 yards per game. Virginia is averaging 203.9 yards on the ground and 258.4 passing yards. The Cavaliers are a well-balanced unit and one that is capable of explosive plays at any given moment. That has led to their 6-1 record and one of the best teams in the ACC. Virginia will take advantage of a porous defense, one that has given up big plays in North Carolina. I think Chandler Morris and the offense will find ways to make the Tar Heels pay. Morris is one of the better quarterbacks in the ACC, and with a dominant running game, they should be able to light up North Carolina.
“Now everybody knows what this group is capable of. And so then we have to accept the challenge, which I got full confidence in this group that they will. It's also good sometimes you have to kind of go back to the drawing board just a bit to get refocused and recenter, not saying that they weren't, but it's a great opportunity because offensive football is very rhythmic, right? And then it's also about being explosive. I think if you look at the start of the game, you know, we had a couple plays that if we make those plays,” said head coach Tony Elliot.
2. J’Mari Taylor Rushes For 100 yards and two touchdowns
Taylor has only one game where he eclipsed 100 rushing yards this season, against NC State during Week 2 of the regular season, rushing for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the game. On the season, Taylor has 512 yards and eight touchdowns. He is currently tied-second in the ACC with his eight touchdowns and fourth in rushing yards in conference play. Taylor is due for a big game for the Cavaliers, and this should be the game he gets back on track after a few tough weeks running the ball.
3. Virginia will have one of their best defensive performances of the season
Virginia currently sits in the middle of the pack in total defense and is ranked No. 55, giving up 352.7 yards per game, but it faces an offense that has struggled this season. Gio Lopez has struggled this season with three interceptions, which bodes in favor of the Cavaliers. Ja’Son Prevard has been the best defensive back this season for Virginia and leads the team with three interceptions. Overall, the defensive backs for the Cavaliers have been strong this season, producing one of the better secondaries in the conference. It feels like this is a get-right game for the Cavaliers and one where their best defensive players should put up great performances and lead the Cavaliers to a win.
"I think if we go back to the first couple of weeks of the season, I was saying that, A, seven of the DBs, all the DBs didn't get here until after spring ball. It's going to take a little bit of time. They're getting used to each other. We had some injuries during fall camp where, where guys missed some time, and now we're starting to get guys back and they're gaining some experience. They're a little bit more comfortable with just everything,” said Elliot.
“I felt like it was going to take a little bit of time, but I also felt like it could come together. And then the flip side is the offense had a little bit of a head start. So right out the gate, kind of the chemistry was there, and we're going to get back to doing what we do offensively. But I think the way the defense came together was a little bit different, and we didn't have as much time together in the spring because we added so many new pieces after spring ball."