Three Florida State Players to Watch During Friday's Week Five Matchup
Virginia is enduring one of their most challenging weeks so far this season. Not only are they playing a game on Friday night, which unfortunately condenses their week and shaves off recovery time, but they're also just two days away from facing Florida State. This is not a game that fans will want to miss.
It's no secret that the Seminoles are equipped with some of the most impressive weapons in college football this year, making Friday night's matchup one daunting contest for Virginia. Here are the top three FSU players that the Cavaliers will be going up against this week:
1. QB Tommy Castellanos
Senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos is likely to play in Friday's game, and if he shows up in his typical form, he will be a dominating presence on the field. During Florida State's latest 66-10 win against Kent State, Castellanos startled fans when he appeared to suffer an ankle injury. Fortunately for FSU, the injury was reportedly minor, and the talented quarterback is able to play this week.
During Tony Elliott's press conference on Tuesday, he praised Castellanos for his skill, stating:
"Well, he's always been really good, very dynamic player. We learned that first-hand a couple years ago up at BC when we got a lead at half and then he just takes over in the second half. So very dynamic, but what you're seeing is a lot of confidence. He's playing with a lot of confidence. He looks very decisive, seems like he grasps the offense and I know there was some connection..."
If Virginia wants to clinch the victory, all eyes will need to be on Castellanos. He is incredibly quick and is a versatile player who could put UVA's chances of winning in jeopardy.
2. WR Squirrel White
FSU wide receiver Squirrel White is likely to make a return to the field on Friday. During the Seminoles' second game of their 2025 campaign against East Texas A&M, White suffered an injury that forced him out of play. However, he is listed as a starter on FSU's depth chart this week, and head coach Mike Norvell expressed confidence in his potential return.
3. RB Gavin Sawchuk
Former Oklahoma running back Gavin Sawchuk has flown under the radar compared to household names like Castellanos. However, this does not diminish the offensive skills that he brings to the table. During his recent matchup against Kent State, he helped lead the team with 11 rushes, 97 yards and two touchdowns.
"This is, like you said, conference play. This is where the games really matter," Sawchuk said during a media appearance on Monday. "You know, we have to take care of business, but the focus is still the same — getting better ourselves, going and competing, getting better every day, working hard, and focusing on the details. So focus is still the same, you know, a new opponent, and we're watching film and taking them respectfully, but still focusing on getting done what we need to get done."
FSU could be in good hands if Sawchuk enters Friday's contest with a hot hand once again.