Three Key Items on the Virginia Cavaliers Transfer Portal Wish List

The Virginia Cavaliers are on the brink of losing a few players to the transfer portal already, which leaves the Cavaliers with some gaps that need to be filled.

Last year, head coach Tony Elliott had great success in the portal, which ultimately landed his program in the ACC Championship Game this year. Between Chandler Morris, J'Mari Taylor, and Cam Ross, among others, UVA was in good company throughout its 2025 campaign. However, Elliott now needs to look into bolstering his roster even further, and that's likely to come from the transfer portal.

Looking ahead at what he will need next year, Virginia has quite the wish list to start chipping away at. Here are a few key areas that should be addressed.

Quarterback Position

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks to pass in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With the eligibility status of Chandler Morris still up in the air, Elliott is going to need to plan for the worst-case scenario — Morris not returning to Virginia. However, even if he is granted an additional year of eligibility, it wouldn't hurt to add some substantial depth. With key quarterbacks from across the nation in the portal right now, UVA certainly has options, but there aren't any direct connections at this time.

The top three quarterbacks in the portal include Brendan Sorsby of the Cincinnati Bearcats, DJ Lagway of the Florida Gators, and Dylan Raiola of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, each having entered on Dec. 15. Any of these three quarterbacks would be a great addition to the Cavaliers, but Elliott shouldn't limit himself to the names at the top of the list.

Cornerback Position

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'son Prevard (10) makes a game winning interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Squirrel White (4) in the second overtime period at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With Virginia now having two cornerbacks in the portal, Prevard and Walker, now is the time for Elliott to start spending some time on this position. There are several notable cornerbacks in the portal right now, including Florida State's Ja'Bril Rawls, Auburn's Jay Crawford, and Rutgers' Bo Mascoe. Although the quarterback back position should remain Elliott's top priority, this is another area that needs to be cleaned up before next year.

Offensive Reinforcement

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) scores with 22 seconds left in the half to tie the game against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half of the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

UVA was in a peculiar situation midseason after its offensive unit started to sputter. Heading into the year, Virginia's defense seemed more questionable than its offense, leaving question marks in the air when things started to show signs of going south. Particularly now with offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt on his way out the door and entering the portal, this is the perfect time for Elliott to scope out some potential transfers.

