Could Former Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey Be A Fit For Virginia From The Transfer Portal?

Kenny Michey was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school. Unfortunately, he was behind multiple quarterback at Notre Dame including Riley Leonard and CJ Carr this past year. He is seen as one of the best quarterbacks available in the 2026 portal cycle.

According to 247Sports, Minchey is a four-star prospect in the transfer portal, the No. 4 quarterback, and the No.12 overall player. On3 also has Minchey as a four-star prospect in the portal and a 93.10 overall rating.

He didn’t play a ton this past year for the Fighting Irish, but he was efficient when he was on the field. Minchey went 20-26 for 196 yards and had a rushing touchdown. He finished with an 86.2 offensive grade and a 85.8 passing grade. Minchey put up great number whether the pocket was clean, he was under pressure, blitzed, or not blizted it didn’t really matter. Contrary to popular belief when evaluate quarteracks, Minchey was surgical when he was blitzed. He posted a 84.8 offensive grade and a 84.7 passing grade.

Mickey was also really good in the intermediate level of the field where he wen 4-4 from the field and finished with a 93.3 passing grade. He averaged 15.8 passing yards per attempt. He also was good on the ground and had a good game against Syracuse rushing for 59 yards and a touchdown on two carries.



Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect, the No. 2 player in Tennessee, and a top 170 national prospect. His junior season was his best year where he threw for 3,280 yards and 32 touchdowns. Here is a deeper look at his profile when he was coming out of high school via Cooper Petagna, a former national recruiting analyst for 247Sports.

“Verified at 6-foot-1 ½ and 207-pounds in June of 2022. Possesses a sturdy frame with wide shoulders and a strong lower half. Possesses growth potential to add necessary weight to his frame. Although his height would be categorized as undersized for the position, his 10-inch hands are in the 70% percentile of NFL starters.

Displays good athleticism and mobility to extend plays in and outside the pocket. Quick twitch athlete with natural avoid and escape ability. Flashes excellent pocket instincts and awareness while keeping his eyes down the field. Appears to possess a good play temperament, rarely playing rushed amidst pressure.”

“Possesses a quick release and strong arm capable of making every throw on the field. Exhibits natural instincts and excels on the move outside the pocket as a passer. Demonstrates the ability to consistently play with touch and anticipation, while showing the ability to throw his receivers open. An instinctive passer that has a knack for understanding how to extend plays within the pocket with his subtle athleticism and ability to keep his eyes down field as plays develop.”

“Although sample size as a senior was limited due to injury, he improved his completion percentage from 61% as a junior to 73% as a senior in four games. A savvy pocket passer with excellent game management skills, Minchey projects to a high level multi-year starter at the Power Five level. Has a good understanding of the position and processes the game quickly. Would not be surprised if he makes an impact sooner than later at the next level.”

Minchey would be a young player who could come in and compete for a starting role with the Cavaliers in 2026. In the QB room, they have Daniel Kaelin, Boone Lourd, Cole Geer, Bjorn Jurgensen, and quarterback Ely Hamrick from the 2026 class. Minchey’s dual threat ability and to be effective in the RPO game make him an asset and a player that the Cavaliers can lean on potentially.