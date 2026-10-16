Although they would prefer not to get into a shootout with SMU on Saturday, Virginia's offensive players know they must hold up their end of the bargain to give their team a chance.

Their defensive teammates have struggled on the road and enter the game with several key players either out or questionable to play. If Des Kitchings' offense can't move the chains and find the end zone at least a few times, the Cavaliers have little shot at pulling off an upset.

Here are three players who will shoulder a heavy offensive load for the Cavaliers on Saturday in Dallas:

1. WR Da'Shawn Martin

He wasn't the highest-profile receiver to arrive in Charlottesville via the transfer portal last winter, but he has turned out to be the most effective one.

He's caught a touchdown pass in five of Virginia's six games this season, including the past three. He's averaging 14.6 yards per reception, the best among any of Virginia's receivers. His route-running keeps improving, and he has a knack for getting open deep.

And with Rico Flores Jr. out for this game--and perhaps for the season--Martin's role simply keeps growing.

2. RB Jekail Middlebrook

He shares carries with Zay Davis, Xavier Brown, and Noah Vaughn, but there's no question who's tops in Virginia's running backs pecking order.

Middlebrook took control in the fourth quarter last week as the Cavaliers rallied past Syracuse, scoring twice on direct snaps from center Drake Metcalf and picking up a couple of key first downs on speed option pitches.

A key part of Virginia's offensive game plan this week almost surely will be to control the ball and the clock with a strong ground game. In SMU's only loss this season, Louisville ran for 265 yards and four touchdowns. The Cavaliers would love nothing more than to recreate that scenario on Saturday.

3. QB Beau Pribula

He's on this list every week, and for good reason. As he goes, Virginia's offense largely goes.

He's been credited with negative rushing yards (largely due to sacks) in both of the Cavaliers' losses, and two of his three lowest passing totals of the year came in defeats. (The exception was last Saturday's win over Syracuse, when a second-half downpour made throwing difficult.)

Pribula's greatest contribution to the offense, though, may be ball protection. He's thrown just one interception in six games (a deflected ball against Norfolk State) and leads an offense that has committed just two turnovers.

The Cavaliers need to avoid giving SMU any short fields or jolts of momentum if they hope to win. Under Tony Elliott, Virginia is 11-6 when not committing a turnover.