Three offensive players to watch for Virginia vs Syracuse

Tony Elliott's Virginia team is back in action Saturday night against Syracuse, in dire need of an offensive reboot. The Cavaliers managed just seven points last time out at Florida State.

Virginia should be able to score a lot more than it did in its last game. Here are three offensive players to watch as the Cavaliers attempt to drop 40-plus:

WR Da'Shawn Martin

Martin has not been a starter. That hasn't stopped him. He has caught a touchdown in four of Virginia's first five games — and over a third of his catches have gone for touchdowns. Perhaps he can take one to the house again Saturday if the Cavaliers can take deep shots down the field.

Martin could also be due for more targets. He only had three receptions in his first three games, and then four apiece against Delaware and Florida State.

RB Jekail Middlebrook

Middlebrook has not recorded 80 rushing in any of his first five games. In contrast, J'Mari Taylor did so thrice in that span (and averaged 33 more yards per game over the course of the season). Virginia can expect more from the running back who won the starting job over a handful of very talented players.

Syracuse has been decent defensively, but the Cavaliers are the more talented bunch. Middlebrook should see a sizable workload Saturday, and is due for a big run. He has yet to break off a run longer than 16 yards.

RB Solomon Beebe

It is not all that common to see a player make his Virginia debut in game six. It is even less common for that delay to be caused by something other than injury. Here is what UVA had to say, in a statement sent to 247Sports:

"Solomon was suspended for the first four games of the season while [a] legal process was ongoing, and he will miss a total of five games. Virginia Athletics holds the utmost respect for the legal process and takes very seriously the responsibility to represent the University at the highest standards. We look forward to supporting Solomon's continued growth."

Entering the season, Beebe was expected to play a key role on special teams and work in with the running back rotation. He had over 1,200 all-purpose yards with UAB last year as a verstaile returner, runner and receiver. Beebe was active for the Florida State game but did not appear. Elliott expects him to be involved Saturday.