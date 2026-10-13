Grading Virginia's key transfers halfway through the 2026 season

Halfway through the 2026 regular season, Virginia sits at 4-2 and is sixth in the ACC. It has been a strange campaign in which the Cavaliers have three dominant wins, two ugly losses and one bizarre win.

This team is built on a major influx of transfers, including several starters. Here are first half grades for many of those new veterans:

QB Beau Pribula: B-/C+

Generally, Pribula has done everything this coaching staff has asked him to do. Pribula is able to operate this offense. However, he has often run into sacks instead of throwing the ball away, and he has not elevated the team through adversity like Chandler Morris did.

RB Jekail Middlebrook: B

Middlebrook leads the team in all-purpose yards thus far (388). However, he was known for his receiving ability and has been very limited in the receiving game. More was expected of the running back who beat out talented peers for the starting job.

S Brandyn Hillman: A

Devin Neal was a stellar starter for the Cavaliers last year. Hillman might be even better. The Michigan transfer has forced four turnovers this season and helped assist a porous run defense.

BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White: A-

Fobbs-White leads the team with three sacks in the first half of the season. He also leads the Cavaliers with five tackles for loss. Some of those big plays are fueled by the work of his teammates, but Fobbs-White has been rather productive — and that counts for something.

WR Rico Flores Jr.: Incomplete

Flores Jr. has battled the injury bug. He missed the first two games, played sparingly in the third and potentially suffered another lower body injury against Syracuse. This grade is incomplete for now, although Flores showed great potential when he caught nine receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in the first half against Delaware.

RB Peyton Lewis: F

Lewis was expected to win the starting job a few months ago. Now he seldom sees the field (although he has been battling an injury). In the running back pecking order, Lewis is way behind Middlebrook, Xavier Brown, Xay Davis and Noah Vaughn.

RB Solomon Beebe: Incomplete

Beebe made his season debut Saturday and recorded one catch for -3 yards. He needs at least a few games to be thoughtfully graded.

WR Da'Shawn Martin: A-

Martin has scored in all but one game this season. A whopping five of his 13 catches have gone for a touchdown. He has not been targeted all that often, but when he has been, good things usually follow for Virginia.

TE Connor Cox: C-

Of all of the players the Cavaliers lost this offseason, few had an impact greater than Sage Ennis. Cox has not been able to replace Ennis' incredible blocking — nor the short receiving prowess. Cox has been decent.

WR Jacquon Gibson: C

Gibson is tied with three Cavaliers for seventh in receptions (six) and is ninth in receiving yards (73). He has been a decent kick returner but recently lost his starting receiver spot to Martin. Gibson has made very little impact offensively except for a productive outing against Norfolk State.

CB Jacobie Henderson: F

Virginia's pass defense has been strong, but Henderson has allowed several first down grabs and also struggled mightily in run defense. His starting spot could be revoked sooner rather than later.

CB Omillio Agard: B

Agard has been generally reliable. He has missed a few tackles and allowed a few catches, but nothing major. Agard is a solid starter for this Cavaliers defense.