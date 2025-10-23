Three Keys to Victory for No. 16 UVA During Week Nine Matchup Against North Carolina
The Virginia Cavaliers are just a few short days away from their week nine matchup against North Carolina. UVA is riding high on its five-game winning streak, but will the Hoos be able to keep their momentum high enough to make that six games?
The Cavaliers are currently ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and have shown consistent improvements each week, but that doesn't mean that their play has been error-free. Many of their matchups have resulted in close scores, with UVA just barely coming out on top. Now is the time for the players to tune up their play if they want to further the streak and grow closer to the ACC Championships.
Let's take a look at the three key areas where UVA needs to focus its attention to defeat the Tar Heels.
Drown Out the Noise
The Virginia-North Carolina matchup is widely referred to as the "South's Oldest Rivalry," and with this being an away game for UVA, there is bound to be a substantial crowd cheering in the Tar Heels' favor.
Elliott has mentioned time and time again the impact that a roaring crowd can have on a football program. It's evident that UVA gets fired up on their home turf with fans cheering them on, but with their matchup against North Carolina being on the road, it's more important than ever for the Cavaliers to drown out the external noise, no matter how loud it may be.
Chandler Morris Must Dig In
It's a known fact that the quarterback of any football program tends to take the brunt of criticism, and this is no different for Virginia. Chandler Morris has been taking a beating throughout the past few games, but he seems to regroup rather quickly. As he gears up to face North Carolina, he will need to play at a higher level, despite the injuries he has accrued.
"Yes, he [Morris] will be able to because he's a competitor, right?" Elliott said during his latest press conference. "And again, every plan is different, too. And so I know everyone focuses on the quarterback, but every plan is different. And sometimes you gotta lean on different aspects of your offensive personnel. But in terms of is Chandler going to be able to play at a high level, I believe he will. And hopefully it starts this week, but I believe he'll be able to play at a high level."
Maintain an Early Lead
Between two consecutive overtime thrillers and a last-minute 22-20 victory over Washington State during week eight, Virginia hasn't been known to take enormous leads. Additionally, some of their plays have been plagued with careless mistakes, which could potentially cost the program a game.
Taking an early lead is likely to be UVA's greatest challenge at this point. Nail-biting finishes have been Virginia's go-to move this season, but this places the program in a dangerous position. Scoring early isn't necessarily the Cavaliers' issue; rather, the problem is within their ability to maintain that lead.
As Virginia's 2025 season progresses, the weight of each game becomes heavier. There is a lot riding on the line, and one error can throw them off track. Defeating the Tar Heels will not only allow them to continue their winning streak but it will also bring them one step closer to the ACC Championships.