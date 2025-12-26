Three Keys to Victory for Virginia vs Missouri Gator Bowl Matchup

The Virginia Cavaliers will be tested one more time this season with their TaxSlayer Gator Bowl just one day away. Emotions will be high as the Cavaliers attempt to secure an 11th win this year, but this could also be the final game for starting quarterback Chandler Morris, among others.

At the ACC Championship Game, UVA was handed a 27-20 loss in overtime to Duke, leaving the Cavaliers with painful heartbreak. However, with the Gator Bowl on the horizon, Tony Elliott's program had to get back to work. This is the first time since 1989 that Virginia has earned 10 wins in a single season, so now is not the time to lose momentum — one more win is needed to set the new record.

UVA Must Pressure Matt Zollers

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Matt Zollers (5) warms up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Initially, it was expected that Beau Pribula would be the quarterback threat for UVA to face, but since he announced that he will be entering the transfer portal, it's now time for Missouri's freshman quarterback Matt Zollers to step up. Throughout his 2025 campaign, Zollers completed 35 of 66 passes for 402 yards at 53.0%, recording four touchdowns and one interception along the way. The Cavaliers must be prepared to apply pressure to Zollers in an attempt to break up passes and disrupt his plays.

UVA Must Ward Off Ahmad Hardy

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The greatest threat to Virginia's game will be the Tigers' running back Ahmad Hardy. In 2025, the 5-foot-10, 206-pound sophomore rushed for 1,560 yards on 241 carries with 16 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Hardy is now just 68 rushing yards away from breaking Cody Schrader’s record of 1,627 yards in 2023. Regardless of which program comes out on top, history is bound to be made tomorrow night.

UVA Must Keep Motivation High

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Davis Lane Jr. (29) celebrates going into overtime against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Although the Cavaliers are undoubtedly holding onto heartbreak from their conference title loss, it's imperative that UVA can drive up momentum one last time. This weekend will mark the Cavaliers' 22nd bowl game in program history, but it will only be the third time that they have competed in the Gator Bowl (1991, 2008, 2025). Throughout this past season, the Cavaliers have entered nearly every matchup with a high level of confidence and belief that they have what it takes to win. It served them well for much of the season, and perhaps it will push them through to one more victory under Elliott's leadership.

