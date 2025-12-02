Three Lessons Virginia Can Learn From Previous Matchup Against Duke
Now that the Virginia Cavaliers have defeated Virginia Tech, sliding their way into the ACC Championship Game, UVA will be facing Duke once again. The Cavaliers previously faced the Blue Devils on Nov. 15 and clinched a 34-17 upset, despite Duke being favored to win. This has been the ongoing theme of the Cavaliers’ season.
This was considered to be Virginia’s most complete matchup so far in their 2025 campaign. As a whole, the Cavaliers played complementary football coupled with confidence and the belief that they had what it takes to come out on top.
Having already played the Blue Devils not too long ago, UVA has an opportunity to learn from its mistakes and figure out where to focus the most energy on the field. Here are three lessons that the Cavaliers can learn from their recent game against Duke.
Winning Is in Their Power
Put simply, predictions and odds do not dictate who wins a matchup. As the Cavaliers have proven time and time again, they are more than capable of controlling the outcome of a game. Prior to their November game against Duke, ESPN’s FPI gave the Blue Devils a 60.7% chance of winning over UVA. Additionally, FanDuel Sportsbook listed Virginia as a 4.5-point underdog.
In true UVA fashion, the Cavaliers beat all odds and secured yet another upset. They have developed an effective fourth-quarter mentality, which has helped propel them throughout the season and is ultimately what allowed them to achieve an impressive 10-2 overall record.
Complementary Football Is the Answer
Throughout the regular season, UVA struggled to play well collectively on offense, defense and special teams. Although this didn’t prevent them from dropping many games, it would have prevented them from entering thrilling overtime thrillers.
However, their game against Duke was different; they truly played complementary football, which allowed UVA to take the lead and avoid a nail-biting finish. As Elliott stated during his postgame press conference:
“You know, I felt like this was probably the most complete game, you know, that we've played in all three in all three phases, and that's really what you're talking about is being able to show up in all three phases and play complementary football….”
Complacency Is a Thief
Despite UVA defeating Duke after playing a complete game, there were still areas that raised red flags within the program. One of those flags includes the potential complacency that could plague Virginia.
“I mean, because for me it's all the way until it's all zeros on the clock, because football is a crazy game, and the ball can bounce anyway. So I really didn't feel that, to be honest with you,” Elliott said during his media appearance. “I know the scoreboard and all that did, but I really wanted to challenge the team to take another step, right? To just finish. No relaxing on the sideline because, again, that's how football works. You relax for one play, and it could change the entire game.”
The upcoming Virginia-Duke matchup is scheduled for Dec. 6 with kickoff at 8 p.m. EST at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
