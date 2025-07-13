Three Make or Break Games On UVA's 2025 Schedule
Virginia Football has not been able to make a bowl in the first three seasons under head coach Tony Elliott, but they have the perfect schedule to do just that. Virginia heads into the 2025 season with the easiest schedule in the ACC, according to college football expert Phil Steele. Steele's College Football Preview is one of the leading preview magazines in the country, and he has UVA with the easiest schedule in the ACC heading into the 2025 season.
Given that they have the easiest schedule in the ACC, what are some games that could make or break the Cavaliers season?
3. vs Virginia Tech
If not now, when?
Virginia obviously struggles with beating Virginia Tech, but this seems like the year that Elliott should be able to get over that hump and finally beat the Hokies. Virginia has brought in a huge transfer portal class while Virginia Tech has seen a lot of their top talent either leave for the NFL or enter the transfer portal. The Hokies were one of the country's most disappointing teams in the country last season and appear to be trending down under Brent Pry. If Elliott cannot beat this Virginia Tech team, that might not be a good sign.
2. At Louisville
The Cardinals are once again expected to be contenders in the ACC and are always tough to play at home. While nobody is expecting UVA to win this game going into the season, a win could mean that the Cavaliers are a contender to make it to the ACC Championship Game. I know it sounds far fetched, but Virginia does not have to play either Clemson, Miami, SMU, or Georgia Tech rest of the way. That does not mean that they will win every game the rest of the season, but it opens up a path for them to get to Charlotte for the first time since 2019.
1. vs Florida State
There is a good chance that Virginia either starts the season either 4-0 or 3-1 (remember, the NC State game is a non-conference game) and if that happens, the Florida State game becomes that much more important. The Seminoles are one of the ACC's biggest mysteries this season after collapsing to 2-10 after winning the ACC in 2023. They have overhauled their coaching staff and brought in another large transfer portal class to try and compete this season in the ACC, but will it work?
If FSU loses to Alabama as most project them to, then they will likely view the UV game as a must win. After the season opener vs Alabama, Florida State faces East Texas A&M, has a bye week, and then faces Kent State. Coming off of a 2-10 season, the Seminoles cannor afford to lose to Virginia and possibly start the season 2-2.
IF UVA does indeed start 4-0, a win at home against Florida State would be huge for Tony Elliott and the program and could propel them to their best season since 2019. If they lose this game, they will head into the gmae against Louisville with no momentum and will be huge underdogs. If UVA wants a chance at a dream season, the Friday night home game against Florida State is a must win.