Three Most Winnable Games For Virginia Football in 2025
Virginia Football has not been able to make a bowl in the first three seasons under head coach Tony Elliott, but they have the perfect schedule to do just that. Virginia heads into the 2025 season with the easiest schedule in the ACC, according to college football expertPhil Steele. Steele's College Football Preview is one of the leading preview magazines in the country, and he has UVA with the easiest schedule in the ACC heading into the 2025 season.
Even the easiest schedules have their tough trips, but in terms of winnable games for UVA, there seems to be plenty. Here are the three most winnable games for the Cavaliers this season.
1. Week Three vs William and Mary (12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
This feels like cheating, but whenever you get a chance to play an FCS program on your schedule, most of the time it is going to be the easiest game on your schedule, unless you are foolish enough to schedule North Dakota State or South Dakota State.
William and Mary is by no means a poor FCS program, as they have gone 7-5 and 6-5 in their last two seasons and only lost to UVA by 14 in their last matchup in 2023. This Virginia team should be much better than that UVA team and this game even being close would not be a good sign for Tony Elliott and his program.
2. Week Four vs Stanford
Stanford is projected to be the worst team in the ACC this season and it is not hard to see why. Head coach Troy Taylor was fired in the spring and former NFL head coach Frank Reich is going to be leading the program for this season. He is not going to have a lot to work with in terms of talent. Their top pass rusher David Bailey left to go and join Texas Tech this offseason and the portal class that Stanford was able to bring in was not highly-rated. This game is at home for Virginia and is a must win game heading into the Friday night matchup against Florida State the next week. Virginia cannot afford a slip up here.
3. Week 11 vs Wake Forest
If Stanford is not the worst team in the ACC, then odds are it is probably Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are starting a new era with former Washington State head coach Jake Dickert leading the helm and while that hire should excite fans in Winston-Salem, this year might be a tough one. Their quarterback situation is one of the worst in the entire Power Four and they also lost some veteran talent via the transfer portal. While teams are going to be much better towards the end of the season compared to when the season starts, this is not a game that UVA can afford to lose if it wants to make it to a bowl game. As you will notice, all three of UVA's easiest games (according to me) are at home.