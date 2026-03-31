Three Positions Tony Elliott Won't Have to Worry About In 2026

The Virginia Cavaliers are coming off their most successful season of the Tony Elliott era, but they are looking for more heading into 2026. The Cavaliers went 11-3 last season, made the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2019, and nearly made the college football playoff.

They had some roster churn this offseason at certain positions, but they have a lot of talent coming back and coming, which should keep them in the thick of the ACC race in 2026.

1. Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

When a team has to replace a productive starting quarterback like Chandler Morris, that might cause a team to worry, especially when Morris just got UVA to the ACC Championship.

I think there is a chance that Virginia upgraded at quarterback.

While he has not officially been declared the starter, Missouri transfer Beau Pribula has been seen as the frontrunner for the Virginia quarterback job, though Pittsburgh transfer Eli Holstein has experience. Pribula can give Virginia more of a dual threat element than Morris could, even if he is less polished as a passer.

I think Virginia is going to improve at this position and Elliott is not going to have to worry about if he has good enough quarterback play to get back to Charlotte.

2. Offensive line

Through the first three years of the Tony Elliott era, Virginia had some of the worst offensive line play in the ACC, but they fixed that last season. Now, they have a wealth of experience coming back and should be one of the best units in the conference.

McKale Boley, Noah Josey, and Drake Metcalf are back while Monroe Mills is coming back from an injury and should be able to give UVA some depth and maybe a new starter.

UVA's offensive line was one of the main reasons they got as far as they did last season and they should be strong up front again.

3. Running Back

J'Mari Taylor was one of the best running backs in the ACC, but he is off to the NFL and now UVA has to replace him.

I think they will and not have any trouble doing so.

Peyton Lewis (a Tennessee transfer), Jekail Middlebrook (an MTSU transfer), and Senior Noah Vaughn should form a three headed monster in the backfiled. With the experience coming back up front, a potential running threat at quarterback, and this backfield, look for UVA to have a strong rushing attack among the ACC's best.