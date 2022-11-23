Skip to main content
Three-Star Wide Receiver Decommits From Virginia Football

One of UVA's wide receiver commits in the class of 2023 reopened his recruitment on Wednesday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia's sole wide receiver commit in the recruiting class of 2023 has decommitted from UVA. Amare Thomas, a three-star wideout from Pinson, Alabama, announced that he is decommitting from Virginia and reopening his recruitment in a Tweet on Wednesday afternoon. 

"First off I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing at the next level," Thomas said. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia."

Thomas announced his commitment to Virginia back on June 17th as the fourth recruit to verbally commit to UVA in the recruiting class of 2023, the first class to be fully recruited by Tony Elliott and his coaching staff. Thomas chose Virginia over offers from Penn State, Coastal Carolina, Jackson State, Army, Liberty, USF, Tulane, UAB, Rice, and several others. He took an official visit to UVA in mid-June and announced his commitment to the Cavaliers just two days later. 

A three-star wide receiver, Thomas is rated the No. 104 wideout in the class of 2023 by 247Sports and the No. 28 overall recruit in the state of Alabama. 

With Thomas' decommitment, Virginia does not have any wide receiver commits in its 2023 recruiting class, although Virginia native TyLyric Coleman, who is categorized as an athlete, plays wide receiver for Dan River High School (Ringgold, VA) and committed to UVA back on July 30th. 

Virginia now has 13 verbal commitments in its recruiting class of 2023:

  • offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)
  • running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)
  • defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)
  • tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)
  • running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)
  • cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th
  • linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)
  • quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)
  • athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)
  • offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)
  • defensive back Trent Baker-Booker (committed October 1st)
  • defensive back Landon Danley (committed October 13th)
  • defensive back Caleb Hardy (committed November 6th)

