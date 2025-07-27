Three Storylines to Watch As Virginia Football Gets Ready For Fall Camp
Virginia Football has not made a bowl game in Tony Elliott's first three seasons, but based on their offseason activity, that seems to be the goal. Elliott has brought in 30 transfers this offseason, and the Cavaliers have one of the most underrated transfer classes in the country and one of the top ones in the ACC. To top it all off, UVA has one of the most manageable schedules in the ACC. They avoid Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Georgia Tech this season, four teams that are projected to be among the best in the conference.
The mood when the Cavaliers took the stage in Charlotte for ACC media days was that UVA is ready to compete in the ACC. Actions speak louder than words and Virginia is going to have to be ready to roll against Coastal Carolina on August 30th.
Here are the three storylines I am watching as fall camp gets underway:
1. How do the transfers all mesh together?
There are going to be a lot of new faces this fall for UVA, as Elliott and his staff hit the portal hard in an effort to get experience and talent on his team so that this program can get back to the postseason.
This was something that Elliott was asked about at media days last Tuesday:
"Great question. I talked about Jahmeer. I talked about Noah. It's really, really important to have these guys' complete buy in so when we bring the new guys into the fold, they quickly can let them know these are the expectations, these are the ways that we do things.They've done an exceptional job of welcoming the new guys in with open arms and embracing them. These guys, Jahmeer and Noah in particular, have endured a lot over the last three years. Speaking for them, I think I can say, they want to win. They want to win badly. They had opportunities to leave, but they believed that what we're building, we're on the verge of doing something special.So it's critical for the guys that are in the program to let the guys know that when we go in the weight room, we tuck our shirts in, or these are the socks that we wear, this is how we finish through the line. Then for the new guys, their role is really to infuse talent, to infuse the culture from a winning standpoint that they're coming from because we were very intentional in evaluating guys that we felt like would fit the University of Virginia.Now, evaluation, we were able to do some of that in the spring, but we also brought in 13 additional guys in the spring portal. So now we're going to have to go back to work, in particular on the back end and the secondary. That was the biggest area of need in the spring portal window, and that's what we'll do over the 25 practices. We were able to get a little bit of a head start with about six structured workouts, but we're not in pads so we can't see the actual true football aspect of it, but I've been very pleased with the upgrade in the length, the speed, the athleticism that we've been able to add to our roster."
Let's see how quickly the new additions are able to mesh with the rest of the team.
2. The Chandler Morris Era Gets Closer
During Elliott's first three seasons, Virginia has not been able to find any stability at the most important position. All signs point to Chandler Morris being an upgrade at the position this fall.
Morris spoke at ACC Media Days about why UVA is the right fit for him:
"Yeah, going back to my relationship with Coach Elliott, I've known him since I was about 11, 12 years old through my dad. I remember being out there at practices with my dad and just enjoying being around Coach Elliott and just the respect my family has for him and me, as well, for him, that was a big factor into it.
It's my last season. I've been through a roller coaster of a career. My main thing, I wrote down pros and cons and what do I truly want? At the end of the day, what does Chandler Morris want? And it was to be around good people. That was something very important to me. I know Coach Elliott is a great person. I knew he was going to have great people on his staff. I wasn't too familiar with many people on his staff. I got to come up on a visit, and it was phenomenal.
Then also, too, the community and kind of the fan base. The fan base of Virginia, they're hungry. I knew that the whole program has poured into this program and want to get it right, and the coaches have done a great job going out and getting the pieces that we need, and at the end of the day it's going to come down to us, and go out and execute."
Morris has a chance to guide Virginia to the postseason, but bigger prizes could be had.
3. Can this Virginia team put it all together?
Nobody is expecting Virginia to go win the ACC. Tony Elliott is not going to get fired if his team fails to win 10 games and be in contention for the playoff.
But they have to take advantage of what is in front of them.
They have arguably the easiest schedule in the entire power four and they upgraded across the board this offseason with their new additions. Most of the talk is centered around Virginia getting back to the postseason, but if they only go 6-6, will that feel like mission accomplished given that UVA does not have to play Clemson, Miami, SMU, or Georgia Tech? The program has seen more investment this offseason and it is time for Elliott and his staff to show that they can get things rolling in Charlottesville.