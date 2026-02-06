Three Transfers Virginia Will Miss This Season

The Virginia Cavaliers didn't waste much time entering the transfer portal this offseason—head coach Tony Elliott watched his players start to drop like flies, ultimately finding new homes elsewhere. The Cavaliers faced plenty of losses early on, and it took a while for Elliott to start plugging those gaps.

Once he started pulling transfers out of the portal, his roster started to flourish. But that doesn't take away from the notable names he had previously lost. Out of every player that left Virginia, three stand out in particular.

This trio provided stability and power to Elliott's program, and their departures were frustrating to watch. As Elliott noted during his signing day press conference:

"... So I felt like I lost more guys just wanting to explore what was out there, but not necessarily knowing what was out there. And it's hard to know because you're not going to know until you get in the portal. But it'd be interesting to see. I think pretty much all of our guys found a spot with the exception of maybe, I'm not sure on two."

Trell Harris

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Losing wide receiver Trell Harris was one of the many lowlights of Virginia's offseason this year. During his 2025 campaign, he recorded 59 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 14.4 yards per catch. Harris has played for UVA the past two seasons, but before transferring, he played for Kent State.

Once again, he found himself entering the portal, but this time around, he landed with Oklahoma. As an All-ACC wide receiver, he undoubtedly bolsters the Sooners', but the Cavaliers will be missing him on the field.

Ja'son Prevard

Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'son Prevard | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Defensive back Ja'son Prevard wrapped up his 2025 season with 24 total tackles, five pass breakups and three interceptions. His most notable matchup of the year came on Sept. 26 when Virginia played Florida State. Precard recorded a game-winning interception in a double-overtime thriller, bagging another victory for the Cavaliers.

He is known for his ability to play well during crunch time, and that attribute will suit any program well. However, for 2026, he has landed with Kansas State.

Emmanuel Karnley

Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley and Missouri Tigers Donovan Olugbode. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before transferring to Virginia, cornerback Emmanuel Karnley played for Arizona, where he recorded 16 tackles and five pass breakups. After heading to UVA, he registered 26 total tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception.

Losing Karnley was far from ideal, as the Cavaliers were banking on holding onto him for their secondary this year. Unfortunately, in early January, he committed to Washington. He wasn't in the portal for very long, but he was a key piece to Virginia's puzzle—he left a substantial hole in the roster.

More Virginia Football News: