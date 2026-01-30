Winners and Losers From the Virginia Cavaliers Transfer Portal Haul

As much loss as the Virginia Cavaliers faced due to the transfer portal this offseason, they've also hauled in quite a few players who will provide immense value to UVA. Head coach Tony Elliott got right to work after a slow start, silencing those who criticized him. Now that the portal has closed, who were Virginia's biggest winners and losers?

Winners: Tony Elliott

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Gaining the most from the portal this offseason was, of course, head coach Tony Elliott. Although he eventually picked up momentum in the portal, he didn't appear to be in a hurry when it first opened earlier in the month. The players on his previous roster started dropping like flies, entering the portal one by one. With dwindling numbers, Elliott faced criticism.

To the relief of many, he finally started making moves and managed to land some top players who are bound to make a positive impact on his program. They have large shoes to fill on the field, but in the months leading up to the regular season, they will have time to settle into their new roles.

Winners: UVA's Offensive Unit

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

While Elliott provided depth on both sides of the ball, his offensive unit was clearly a top priority. His quarterback room took a hit when Chandler Morris was denied an additional year of eligibility, and Daniel Kaelin, Bjorn Jorgensen and Grady Brosterhous all entered the portal.

Beyond the quarterback position, his running back and wide receiver rooms also took a massive hit. Running backs J'Mari Taylor, Harrison Waylee and Davis Lane are all off the table, and wide receivers Trell Harris, Eli Wood, Andre Greene Jr. and Suderian Harrison have also departed.

If Elliott didn't focus on his offensive unit, it could have easily become one of the biggest losers in the portal. Fortunately, he stocked up his roster with several key names. Quarterbacks Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein have been welcomed aboard, as have running backs Jekail Middlebrook, Peyton Lewis and Solomon Beebe. For his wide receiver room, he landed Rico Flores Jr., Jacquon Gibson, Da'Shawn Martin and Tyson Davis.

Losers: UVA's Tight End's

North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Connor Cox | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

With the exit of Sage Ennis, who declared for the NFL draft, this department quickly plummeted. While Elliott was able to pull North Carolina transfer Connor Cox out of the portal, this position remains up in the air. Dakota Twitty and John Rogers are set to return, fortunately. But compared to Virginia's other units, their tight end situation isn't as squared away.

Cox will be a nice addition to the program, and there is a chance that he could break out with the Cavaliers. During his 2025 campaign, he logged five receptions for 21 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per catch.

Losers: UVA's Linebackers

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In general, players in this position, particularly Maddox Marcellus, will need to step up this year. Stevie Bracey and Trey McDonald both entered the portal, leaving two holes in the depth chart. UVA didn't bring in any key linebackers, and veteran Kam Robinson suffered an ACL injury toward the end of his 2025 season. With that, Marcellus has no choice but to fill in. Last year, he logged 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

