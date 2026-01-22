Virginia Cavaliers Transfer Portal Review: Position-By-Position Grades

The transfer portal is officially behind us and the Virginia Cavaliers are turning the page to the 2026 offseason. They had a solid portal cycle and is the No.4 team in the ACC in the portal, according to 247Sports. Virginia did really good at several key positions to put itself back in contention for an ACC crown and potentially a college football playoff berth. We did position-by-position grades and which ones the Hoos did the best at. Let’s take a closer look.

Quarterback: A

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) throws during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Additions: Beau Pribula, Eli Holstein

Subtractions: Chandler Morris, Bjorn Jurgensen, Grady Brosterhous

You can make the argument that the quarterback room is stroner this year than it was in 2026 and most wouldn’t look at you crazy. Despite Chandler Morris guide the Cavaliers to a history-setting 11 wins and one win away from an ACC crown, Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein are very talented QBs. Each has started in at least 10 games in their career which is a formula of success and experience the Cavaliers needed. Pribula starred in the SEC and Holstein in the ACC. Pribula is expected to be the starter but Holstein will be ready and in position in case something happens



Running Back: A-

Middle Tennessee running back Jekail Middlebrook (9) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against FIU during the college football game at MTSU, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additions: Jekail Middlebrook, Peyton Lewis, Solomon Beebe

Subtractions: Harrison Waylee, J’Mari Taylor, Davis Lane

It is hard to replace guys like J’Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee, but the Cavaliers made a concerted effort to do so with their acquisitions. Solomon Beebe gives them a back with a burst of speed and can get to the second level quickly. Jekail Middlebrook is a strong and very physical running back at the point of attack. Lewis is great in the goaline scenarios and can hit big plays in the running game. That trio of running backs is formidable and will make the Cavaliers tough to deal with in 2026.

Wide Receiver: B

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Additions: Rico Flores Jr, Jacquon Gibson, Da’Shawn Martin, Tyson Davis,

Subtractions: Trell Harris, Eli Wood, Andre Greene Jr, Suderian Harrison,

Trell Harris was a big loss for the Hoos as he led the team in receiving yards and touchdown in 2025. However, Virginia brought back Kameron Courtney and Jahmal Edrine would should bolster the wide receiving corps. Add in Rico Flores Jr and Da’Shawn Martin and you have guys who can win consistently on the outside. You throw in Pribula throwing them the ball and this wide receiving core should have an excellent season in 2026.

Tight End: C

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Connor Cox (81) gets tackled by California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (0) in the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Additions: Connor Cox

Subtractions: Sage Ennis

With the return of Dakota Twitty and John Rogers, Virginia has stability at tight end. The starter will in all likelihood be Twitty. After losing Sage Ennis, hearing those two coming back was a great site. The Hoos also added Connor Cox from the portal who played at North Carolina. Cox is a senior and will have a lot of experience. For him it just staying healthy and being availble for your team. Virginia did use the tight end quite a bit in 2025, and will likely do the same in 2026.

Offensive Line: C+

Alex Payne 2025 offensive lineman from Gainesville High in Georgia before the game with Florida Atlantic Sept 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Additions: Alex Payne, Ryan Brubaker

Subtractions: Tyshawn Wyatt, Wallace Unamba,

With the return of McKale Boley, Drake Metcalf, and Noah Josey the Hoos weren’t super aggressive in the transfer portal. They landed a good back up in Ryan Brubaker who could add some much needed depth. Payne is a talented offensive lineman who was a former four-star prospect out of high school in Gainesville, Georgia. He has the potential to be a staple offensive tackle for the Hoos.

EDGE Rusher: B

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Matthew Fobbs-White (50) applies pressure to Samford Bulldogs quarterback Brady Stober (15) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Additions: Devon Baxter, Matthew Fobbs-White, Nnanna Anyanwu, Ezekiel Larry,

Subtractions: Mekhi Buchanan

A good amount of additions for the Cavaliers after losing a good amount of their veterans who lost eligibility. Devon Baxer seems like a great fit for the Cavaliers with the tenacity and intensity he brings ont he gridiron. Ezekiel Larry was unblockable in the Ivy League conference and hopes to bring that to the ACC. Nnanna Anyanwu was productive with UTSA finishing with 22 tackles and five sacks. Matthew Fobbs-White is looking to make an impact after producing 19 tackles. All are unique in their own ways but should be able to complement the pass rush and Fisher Camac defensively.

Defensive Line: B-

Sept 9, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Head Coach Tony Elliot discussing plays over the headset to his players during the second half against the James Madison Dukes at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Hannah Pajewski-Imagn Images | Hannah Pajewski-Imagn Images

Additions: Zion Wilson, Darrion Henry-Young, Jonathan Allen,

Subtractions: Hunter Osborne, Terrell Jones,

Virginia was one of the better teams in defending the run in 2025, and brought in some good players who should make that a reality again in 2026. Zion Wilson, Darrion Henry-Young, and Jonathan Allen are all good against the run and great at plugging rush lanes. Together with what the Hoos already have should make for a tough team to run against.

Linebacker: C

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) on the sidelines in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Additions: None

Subtractions: Stevie Bracey, Trey McDonald,

I give this position a C because they could have brought in a veteran linebacker. Virginia did convince Maddox Marcellus to run it back another year, but Kam Robinson is coming back from a torn ACL. What if he is not the same player he was once before. That can prove problematic for the Cavaliers who were extremely good at linebacker. Robinson was the main catalyst in that. They also lost some depth with the subtractions and guys who hit the portal. I think they should have added a piece or two here to be more well-rounded.



Cornerback: B+

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) reaches for the endzone under Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Jacobie Henderson (10) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additions: Omilio Agard, Justin Ross, Jacobie Henderson,

Subtractions: Dre Walker, Ja’Son Prevard, Emmanuel Karnley,

I feel like conrebrack is a position the Hoos actually got better at with the additions of Jacobie Henderson and Justin Ross. Both are extremely physical and disciplined at the point of attack and are also excllent when the ball is in the air. Omillo Agard is a young cornerback with huge upside and may turn out to be the best cover corner on the team. He comes over from Wisconsin after 17 tackles and two passes defensed during his freshman season. Overall, a solid job at cornerback.

Defensive Back: A-

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson (25) runs against Michigan defensive back Brandyn Hillman (6) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additions:Jalen McNair, Brandyn Hillman, Jaylen Jones, Christian Ellis

Subtractions: Da”Marcus Crosby

Virginia was extremely aggressive at bringing in defensive backs to help out at safety and brought in four this cycle to replenish the room. After losing Devin Neal and Christian Charles, the Hoos got some instant play guys. Jaylen Jones will finally get the opportunity to play on a bigger stage, coming over from Georgia State. Christian Ellis comes from rival Virginia Tech, and hoping to assert himself. Jalen McNair is a hard-hitting defensive back who can do a myriad of things. Brandyn Hillman is a former Michigan Wolverine who is the best cover safety the Hoos have. 31 tackles and three passes defensed a season ago.

