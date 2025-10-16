Three UVA Players to Watch During Week 8 Matchup Against Washington State
Virginia's matchup against Washington State is rapidly approaching. The Cavaliers, now ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25, just came off their bye week, and now is the time to get back into the swing of things and return to their winning ways. Virginia is favored to win this weekend, but that doesn't mean it will be trouble-free. Clinching a victory will require the same amount of focus from each player as it has in the past.
Let's take a look at three UVA players who will be worth watching on Saturday.
DL Hunter Osborne
UVA junior Hunter Osborne has largely flown under the radar for most of this season, but his talent is not to be overlooked. While he isn't the most prominent player within the program at this time, head coach Tony Elliott has seen growth in Osborne's performance. One of his best games this season occurred against Stanford, when he recorded four tackles. If he can show up on Saturday in a similar form,he could start to make an impressive name for himself.
"He's becoming more comfortable in the system and understanding the concepts," said Tony Elliott. "He's a very intelligent football player, and now that he knows schematically what we're trying to get accomplished, you can see him play faster, and you're starting to see his length and his power really show up, and his energy, and I think what has happened is all those guys in that room have really embraced the competition. And so he's improving."
OL Jack Witmer
Last year, Witmer had plenty of opportunity to prove himself, and he did just that. However, he appears to take the backseat when players return, but Elliott continues to emphasize his reliability on the field. Virginia's depth chart for Saturday's game has Witmer starting ahead of Ben York. This is yet another chance for him to step up and take on a leadership role.
As Elliott confidently stated during his press release on Tuesday:
"So he's kind of not having as many reps, but he's still trying to find a way to progress. And then when his numbers were called again, like he's been available. He's helped us do some really good things on offense. So I'm super proud of him and very, very grateful to have him. And I'm excited to see him continue to get better and improve and develop these last six games."
RB J'Mari Taylor
Unsurprisingly, senior J'Mari Taylor is a major player to watch, particularly after their latest overtime thriller against Louisville in which Taylor scored a two-yard touchdown, sending the stadium into an electrifying celebration. Overall, he recorded 16 carries for 68 yards against Louisville. He is expected to bring the same energy to Scott Stadium on Saturday, and with UVA favored to win, this is likely to be a game that fans won't want to miss.
