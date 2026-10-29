Three Virginia defensive players who need to step up against Wake Forest

After several weeks of poor tackling and pursuit angles, Virginia's defense delivered an improved performance last week against Duke -- at least, until the Blue Devils' final play, when the Cavaliers were burned by a game-winning halfback option pass.

The Cavaliers will need an even more inspired effort on Saturday against a potent Wake Forest offense that's averaging 37.4 points per game and has topped 30 in six of seven contests this season. And they may be short-handed again due to injuries.

Here are three Virginia defenders who will have to be at their best to give their team a chance at an upset:

DE Matthew Fobbs-White

He sat out the first half of last week's game against Duke due to what coach Tony Elliott called "an internal matter," but made two tackles and was credited with a quarterback hurry in the second half.

With Fisher Camac struggling to mount consistent pressure (just two sacks all season), Fobbs-White has been Virginia's best pass rusher. He's leads the team in sacks (four) and hurries (nine).

It's imperative that he disrupts Wake quarterback Gio Lopez's timing. Deacon quarterbacks have been sacked just eight times in seven games, and Lopez has 17 touchdown passes with just one interception.

LB Maddox Marcellus

As usual, Kam Robinson got the headlines last week, but Marcellus quietly had arguably his best game of the season: four tackles, including two for loss.

He'll be busy again this week against the Deacons, who like to spread the ball to a host of receivers, tight ends and running backs. Now that Robinson is apparently as close to full speed as he'll likely be this season, opponents are well-advised to avoid him. That means Marcellus can expect a lot of plays to come in his direction -- and a lot of opportunities to stop them.

S Montino Williams

With starting safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter (plus backup Corey Costner) questionable again due to injuries, a heavy load falls on Williams. The sophomore has been a pleasant surprise so far and one of the few underclassmen to make a significant on-field contribution this season.

Williams was credited with five tackles, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry against Duke, showing the full range of his talents. But he was also part of a secondary that fell asleep and allowed the Blue Devils to win the game with a trick play.

Wake's passing game is versatile and sophisticated. Williams and his fellow defensive backs can't afford similar breakdowns against the Deacons.