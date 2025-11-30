PFF Grades And Snap Counts From Virginia's 27-7 Victory Over Rival Virginia Tech
Virginia rolled to a big 27-7 victory on Saturday night in primetime over its rival, Virginia Tech. The Hoos clinched an ACC title berth for the first time since 2019. Virginia was led by a ferocious defense that only allowed four completions the entire game and didn’t allow the Hokies to get going. The defense also forced two turnovers and at one point in the gam,e had forced three consecutive three and outs. On offense QB Chandler Morris was his usual efficient self and took what the defense gave him. He finished with 182 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. J’Mari Taylor had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown and was the first ACC running back since 2021 to finish with that stat line.
The Hoos had a lot of things clicking on both sides of the ball, and it allowed them to finally get a victory over their bitter rival. Let’s take a look at who stood out and performed well.
How did the Cavaliers grade out on PFF yesterday? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Chandler Morris- 78.2 (75)
2. QB Daniel Kaelin- 74.9 (11)
3. RB Xay Davis- 70.0 (6)
4. RB J’Mari Taylor- 69.5 (50)
5. WR Kameron Courtney- 66.8 (54)
6. OL Kevin Wigenton II- 66.4 (6)
7. OL Noah Josey- 66.1 (79)
8. WR Trell Harris- 65.9 (61)
9. TE John Rogers- 63.2 (22)
10. RB Harrison Waylee- 62.6 (29)
11. WR Eli Wood- 62.4 (25)
12. OL Jack Witmer- 60.2 (76)
13. OL Grayson Reid- 60.0 (1)
13. OL Grant Ellinger- 60.0 (3)
13. WR TyLyric Coleman- 60.0 (3)
13. OL Dane Steele- 60.0 (1)
13. RB Davis Lane Jr- 60.0 (1)
18. TE Walker Wallace- 59.7 (5)
19. OL Jon Adair- 59.6 (9)
20. TE Hayden Rollison- 59.4 (5)
21. OL Dane Wleklinski- 59.3 (4)
22. OL Noah Hartsoe- 59.0 (9)
23. OL Cole Surber- 58.8 (6)
24. WR Cam Ross- 58.2 (4)
25. TE Sage Ennis- 56.3 (60)
26. WR Dillion Netwon-Short- 55.8 (29)
26. WR Jahmal Edrine- 55.8 (55)
28. OL McKale Boley- 55.7 (15)
29. OL Ethan Sipe- 55.6 (24)
30. OL Drake Metcalf- 49.5 (55)
31. OL Ben York- 49.1 (68)
32. OL Brady Wilson- 47.1 (79)
33. WR Isaiah Robinson- 47.0 (16)
Defense
1. DB Antonio Clary- 82.7 (15)
2. LB Caleb Hardy- 80.1 (21)
3. DB Christian Charles- 76.2 (20)
4. LB Maddox Marcellu- 75.1 (32)
5. LB Landon Danley- 75.0 (7)
6. CB Emmanuel Karnley- 73.2 (42)
7. DB Ethan Minter- 70.5 (32)
8. LB James Jackson- 69.9 (34)
9. EDGE Daniel Rickert- 69.6 (31)
10. EDGE Fisher Camac- 67.0 (21)
11. DT Cazeem Moore- 66.2 (9)
12. DT Jahmeer Carter- 64.5 (11)
13. DT Terrell Jones- 63.5 (3)
14. DB Ja’Son Prevard- 63.0 (9)
15. DT Hunter Osborne- 62.3 (14)
16. EDGE Jewett Hayes- 62.2 (2)
17. DT Sichan John- 61.9 (5)
17. EDGE Billy Koudelka- 61.9 (2)
19. DT Jacob Holmes- 61.8 (24)
20. LB Mitchell Melton- 60.5 (36)
21. CB Jordan Robinson- 60.3 (47)
22. DB Devin Neal- 59.7 (27)
23. DT Jason Hammond- 57.5 (19)
24. DT Anthony Britton- 56.4 (11)
25. DB Corey Costner- 55.1 (38)
26. CB Kenan Johnson- 50.2 (5)
