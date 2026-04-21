Three Virginia Players Who Raised Their Stock In The Spring Game

The spring game has come and gone for the Cavaliers. Several players left their mark and have the coaching staff talking after their performances this past Saturday. Let's take a closer look at who that is, and who should be names to follow in the summer and heading into fall camp.

1. WR De’Shawn Martin

A really strong spring for Martin, who showed that he is extremely versatile and will be a weapon for the Cavaliers in the fall. Wide receiver has been the topic of conversation after Virginia had to replace a number of wide receivers on the roster. However, Martin looks like one who can be a guy for Virginia in 2026 and made those plays in the spring game.

“I think he brings return flexibility for us. That's going to help us in the return game. I think he's got position flex where he can play on the outside to the field as a Z. And then also, I think he's shown that he needs to have a little more work in the slot as an F for us cuz he's got the short area quickness. He's got good ball skills and good run after the catch. The biggest thing for him is he was down a little bit, you know, soft tissue early in spring and then got back. And so, we were able to kind of get him going out there as a Z., But my hope is that over the course of the summer and into fall camp, we'll be able to increase his versatility and use him at F a little bit,” said Elliot.

2. RB Jekail Middlebrook

It has been a nice showing throughout the spring for Middle Tennessee State transfer running back Jekail Middlebrook, who has impressed the coaching staff with his consistency. Middlebrook has come in every day and been a player for the Cavaliers and has never wavered. He stands out because he makes the constant big play, and did so on Saturday in the spring game. He gives a nice balance to what Peyton Lewis and Solomon Beebe can bring to the table.

“It was good to see No.21 (Jekail) Middlebrook get out there and let everybody else see cuz he's probably been the most consistent throughout the course of uh uh spring ball in terms of generating the big play,” said Elliot.

It is still up in the air who will be the starting quarterback, but we know that the room is deep and will likely be led by Middlebrook.

3. DL Chase Morrison

An underrated name that would probably fly under the radar, but Morrison had a productive spring and made a number of plays at the spring game to make his impact felt. With so many new defensive linemen coming in and getting the attention, Morrison has flown under the radar, but he could be a guy who cracks the rotation this year and be a stud player for the Cavaliers. Head coach Tony Elliot talked about his play in the spring game.

“Chase Morrison's going to be mad at me cuz I didn't give him a couple of them sacks out there that he thought he had,” said Elliot.